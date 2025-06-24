Exclusive: Adah Sharma Says 'The Kerala Story' Changed Things For Her, Opens Up On Outsiders Making Big In Bollywood

Actress Adah Sharma hogged attention with the massive success of 'The Kerala Story' in 2023. She made her film debut in 2008 with supernatural outing '1920' by Vikram Bhatt. She has come a long way ever since her maiden venture in the showbiz world. The actress told Zee News Digital on how difficult is it for an outsider to make it big in Bollywood, films close to her heart and much more

Q. How did the success of 'The Kerala Story' impact your career?

The Kerala Story really changed things for me. It made a lot of filmmakers see me as someone who can carry a film as a solo lead — especially projects with strong female protagonists and big budgets. It gave people the confidence to trust me with stories that are bold, layered, and led by women.

Q. How difficult is it for an outsider to make it big in Bollywood today?

As easy as climbing the Everest blindfolded on one leg . It's not impossible.

Q. Which films of yours are closest to your heart?

Each film I've ever done. But my debut 1920 because it was the first thing I ever did. I was advised against doing it because people told me you are starting with horror, you will look ugly in the film. No girl debuts with horror. But the audience immediately accepted me and because they did filmmakers had the guts to cast me in varied projects. The Kerala story ofcourse because of a plethora of reasons . I will have to write a whole thesis on why it is close to me. My Telugu debut Heart Attack , Reeta Sanyal, Bastar and Sunflower 2. Actually every project I've named and haven't !

Q. Any checklist of filmmakers you want to work with?

I want to work with all of them. The question is who all want to work with me. A great role and bring part of a good story and script , working with good people is what I want to do.

Q. What keeps you hooked to Instagram?

Define hooked. It is very addictive. But when I am at work , on a movie set filming , I keep my phone on aeroplane mode. The major complain that I get from friends , family, industry is that I'm mostly unavailable on the phone.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects

There's lots and lots happening. Action, romance, drama all of it and I'm most excited that each role is very different from the other.