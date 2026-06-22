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  • /Exclusive: Agu Stanley Chiedozie opens up on working with Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap in Bandar

Exclusive: Agu Stanley Chiedozie opens up on working with Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap in Bandar

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Agu Stanley Chiedozie opened up about his journey from a Nigerian content creator known as Istanboss to making his Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Exclusive: Agu Stanley Chiedozie opens up on working with Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap in Bandar
Image Credit: (Image: @istanboss/Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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