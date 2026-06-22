/Exclusive: Agu Stanley Chiedozie opens up on working with Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap in Bandar

Agu Stanley Chiedozie, also known online as Istanboss, is a Nigerian social media influencer, content creator, and actor who became popular in India for speaking fluent Hindi and creating humorous videos about Indian culture and everyday life.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Agu Stanley Chiedozie opened up about his journey from being a Nigerian content creator in India to making his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar. He spoke about his experiences working alongside Bobby Deol, his transition from creating social media content to acting in films, and the lessons he learned while stepping into the world of cinema. Agu also reflected on the emotions, challenges, and opportunities that shaped his journey as an artist.
Here is the complete transcript of the conversation:
Q. You once said Bobby Deol has a real 'goon vibe' in Bandar. What was your most memorable interaction with him on set, and is there something he taught you about acting or navigating the industry that has stayed with you?
"Honestly, before meeting him, I expected a huge star with a lot of barriers around him. But Bobby sir was incredibly warm and approachable. One thing that stood out was how seriously he took every scene, no matter how small."
Q. How different is acting for a feature film compared to creating social media content?
"They’re worlds apart. On social media, I have complete control. I can improvise, reshoot, edit, and be myself. In a film, you’re serving a larger vision. You have to trust the director, understand the character, and think beyond yourself."
Q. Before working with Anurag sir, was there anything you assumed about him that turned out to be completely different once you got to know him personally?
"Because of his reputation and the kind of films he makes, I thought he would be very intense all the time. But what surprised me was how approachable and relaxed he is. He creates an environment where actors feel comfortable."
Q. Tell us about your role in Sing Geetham. How different is that character from your role in Bandar?
"The character in Sing Geetham allowed me to explore a different side of myself. In Bandar, the role was rooted in a very specific and intense reality. In Sing Geetham, I had the opportunity to bring different emotions and energy to the screen. As an actor, that’s exciting because you don’t want audiences to put you in one box."
Q. Did you ever experience imposter syndrome while working alongside established actors?
"Absolutely. I think anyone stepping into a new space feels that way at some point. There were moments when I looked around and thought, “How did I end up here” But then I remind myself that I wasn’t there by accident, I have worked hard and earned the opportunity."
Q. Can you take us back to the first time you met Anurag sir? What was that meeting like, and what impression did he leave on you?
"I was nervous, not going to lie. This is someone whose work I had admired for years. But the conversation felt surprisingly normal. He made me feel seen not just as a creator but as someone who could contribute to a film."
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