Exclusive: Amitt K Singh on Vadh 2, working with Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra, facing challenges and more

Vadh 2 recently hit theatres and opened itself to a decent response from audiences, with conversations around its layered storytelling and moral complexity steadily gaining momentum. In an exclusive chat, Amitt K Singh speaks candidly about taking the leap from a stable career to acting, the resilience that journey demanded, and the lessons he carried onto the set. He also reflects on collaborating with stalwarts like Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, the kind of filmmakers he hopes to work with next, and how audiences have responded to the film’s themes of justice and moral ambiguity.

Ques 01. What were the biggest challenges you faced when you left a stable job to pursue acting, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge was choosing uncertainty over comfort. Leaving a stable job meant embracing risk, rejection, and an unpredictable future. There were times when progress felt invisible, and doubt was loud.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

I overcame it by staying consistent with my effort, training, auditioning, failing, learning, and repeating. Acting is a long game, and I treated it like one. The struggle shaped my resilience, and today, that journey gives my performances depth, hunger, and honesty.

Ques 02. Who would you love to collaborate with in future?

I would absolutely love to work with Jaspal Singh Sandhu again; he truly brought out the best in me in Vadh 2. I also deeply admire Hansal Mehta; his work consistently carries emotional honesty, social relevance, and immense depth for actors. I’m equally keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Shoojit Sircar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Meghna Gulzar, and Zoya Akhtar, all of whom tell powerful, distinctive stories.

I’m drawn to storytellers who challenge comfort zones and allow actors to explore morally complex characters.

Also Read | Vadh 2 movie review: Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra's gripping and emotionally resonant thriller, far stronger than the original

Ques 03. What was it like working alongside veterans like Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra on this project?

Working with Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra felt like being in the presence of living legends. Their ability to balance restraint, timing, and emotional truth is extraordinary. They don’t perform scenes, they inhabit them.

What I learned most from them was the power of simplicity and stillness. Their humility and generosity on set reinforced the idea that true greatness lies as much in character as it does in talent.

Ques 04. Did Neena Gupta or Sanjay Mishra share any advice or insights during takes that stayed with you beyond the shoot?

They didn’t give formal advice; their craft was the lesson. Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra taught me that restraint, timing, and honesty are far more powerful than theatrics.

One insight that stayed with me was to never force a scene, to trust silence, subtext, and instinct. That philosophy has stayed with me long after the shoot wrapped.

Ques 05. What has audience reaction to Vadh 2 been like for you personally, especially to the themes of justice and moral complexity?

The audience reaction to Vadh 2 has been deeply moving for me. What’s stood out most is how strongly people are responding to its themes of justice, moral ambiguity, and emotional consequence. Many viewers have told me the film stayed with them long after they left the theatre, not just as a thriller, but as a conversation about right, wrong, and the uncomfortable spaces in between.

Personally, it’s gratifying to see audiences engage with the complexity rather than expecting simple answers. That tells me the film, and Ateet Singh, is doing what it set out to do: provoke thought, not offer easy resolutions.