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ARIJIT SINGH

Arijit Singh calls Laiyaan a 'meditative experience,' opens up on heartfelt collaboration

Arijit Singh exclusively shares insights with Zee English Digital about his latest track Laiyaan and its heartfelt collaboration.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Arijit Singh calls Laiyaan a 'meditative experience,' opens up on heartfelt collaboration(Image: IMDb)

After stepping away from playback singing earlier this year, Arijit Singh has continued his transition into independent music with the release of his latest track, Laiyaan, on April 16 across streaming platforms. The song marks another step in his evolving musical direction, focusing more on creative freedom and personal expression.

About Arijit's Laiyaan

Featuring Arijit Singh alongside Ruaa Kayy, with music composed and produced by RUTVXK, Laiyaan leans into a stripped-down, emotionally rich sound. The track stands out for its simplicity, allowing the vocals and mood to take centre stage rather than relying on heavy production.

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Netizens reaction

Within hours of its release, listeners flooded social media with reactions, praising the song’s raw and heartfelt quality.

A fan commented on YouTube, “Arijit’s voice hits different when he’s free from Bollywood - this feels so pure and emotional.”

Another listener wrote, “What a pairing - didn’t expect Ruaa Kayy’s voice to stand out like this, she deserves more recognition.”

A third comment read, “This song feels like a warm hug you didn’t know you needed.”

Also Read | West Bengal Polls 2026: Arijit Singh casts vote in Murshidabad amid record turnout across state - WATCH

Arijit Singh on the Collaboration

Speaking about the collaboration, Arijit Singh exclusively shared with Zee English, “Laiyaan was a great opportunity to connect back. It was a meditative experience while singing it, Harjyot and Ritvik composed it with a lot of love, which gave me the perfect state of heart. I am grateful to the composers for giving me this opportunity to feel the unspoken. Harjyot and Ritvik are rare talents who understand soulful music.I am sure a great listener will love this music.”

Ruaa Kayy, aka Harjot Kaur, adds, “Collaborating on this felt very organic. There was a lot of listening involved, not just to the music, but to each other. Working alongside Arijit dada, who has shaped so many songs that people connect with emotionally, was a learning experience in itself. It made me more aware of how less can sometimes say more, and how important it is to stay true to the feeling rather than over-perform it.”

Sharing his perspective, RUTVXK says, “This collaboration came together very naturally. The idea wasn’t to build something around scale, but around a shared sensibility. Arijit has always brought a certain emotional clarity to the projects he’s part of, and that really set the tone for how we approached it. We kept going back to the same thought - just keep it honest, don’t overcomplicate it. That helped shape not just the sound, but the entire process.”

Arijit Singh's retirement

Renowned for his soulful romantic tracks in Bollywood, Arijit Singh had earlier announced his decision to step away from playback singing. On January 27, the 38-year-old singer shared the news on social media, surprising fans.

On his official Instagram account, Arijit Singh shared a heartfelt message with his fans, writing, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Also Read | Arijit Singh Retirement: Singer makes SHOCKING announcement, ends playback singing journey, Says 'Not gonna be taking any new assignments....'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Recent Public Appearance

Recently, Arijit Singh was also seen casting his vote with his wife in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, drawing attention from fans and locals. He greeted the media before entering the polling booth and briefly interacted with them outside the premises.

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Ahana Tiwari

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