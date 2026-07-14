This was the time, and I’m talking about 2001 2002. It was a different time and age where you had to be in Bombay to do this, but right now I don’t think it’s the most necessary thing. People are working from many different parts of the country different parts of the world. I think post Covid it’s become more okay to work from wherever you want. We do work with a lot of artists abroad also. I don’t think that’s a necessity now, yes Mumbai being the music, arts, entertainment capital even if you are not your permanently, but passing through or making a stop working and then heading out I think is ok as even we don’t stay here like a 100% we’re also travelling most of the time for work, shows, recordings. I think the world has now become much smaller, and you can work out of anywhere, but yes, a lot of execution does happen from Bombay, so yeah, having 1 foot in Mumbai is very necessary.