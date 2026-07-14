One of the most versatile and renowned singers, Shilpa Rao, is known for crooning several chartbusters over the years. From Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' to more recent 'Massacre' from Alpha and 'Jag Se Laaj' from Cocktail 2, Rao has a solid fan base - all thanks to her impeccable voice and career hits. She told us how her two latest tracks are different from each other, about singing for Nora Fatehi and about upcoming projects.
Q. You recently sang 'Massacre' from Alpha and 'Jag Se Laaj' from Cocktail 2 — What drew you into that headspace while recording both?
In terms of intent, both songs have something in common. We are making it normal for women to make their own decisions, to do what they have to do in life. In 'Jag se Laaj', it is more of a woman who wants to express herself, especially in a relationship, and she’s there by her own choice and living life on her terms. In 'Massacre', I think it’s about strength and empowerment and in both cases it’s like saying normalising in women’s life to choose what they want to do and how they want to live their lives so I think in both these songs, that’s what I have focused on.
Q. You've had a run of songs across very different industries — Do you consciously switch your vocal identity for each?
Yes, because every character requires that kind of representation so also with time in music expression, changes, production changes you have to adapt to it I am also the curious types where I love to learn new things experiment with new things so when you keep doing this so obviously the approach to every song changes it brings on newness into every song and i love doing that.
Q. Shankar Mahadevan reportedly encouraged you to move to Mumbai. What did that conversation mean to you at the time, and would you offer similar advice to a young singer today?
This was the time, and I’m talking about 2001 2002. It was a different time and age where you had to be in Bombay to do this, but right now I don’t think it’s the most necessary thing. People are working from many different parts of the country different parts of the world. I think post Covid it’s become more okay to work from wherever you want. We do work with a lot of artists abroad also. I don’t think that’s a necessity now, yes Mumbai being the music, arts, entertainment capital even if you are not your permanently, but passing through or making a stop working and then heading out I think is ok as even we don’t stay here like a 100% we’re also travelling most of the time for work, shows, recordings. I think the world has now become much smaller, and you can work out of anywhere, but yes, a lot of execution does happen from Bombay, so yeah, having 1 foot in Mumbai is very necessary.
Q. Is there a song of yours that the audience loves, but that still feels unfinished or imperfect to you as a singer?
Oh, I think this is with every song of mine as there is a gap between the song once you recorded, and once the song is released. As in when it passes by, you know that you've become wiser or you’re a little more evolved, so you feel this should have been done better, but I think that cycle will never end. It will never stop.
Q. How different was Nora Fatehi's 'Ya Baba' from other singles?
To be able to sing in the Arabic tone with Arabic vocals as it is a challenge because if you see the Arabic scale is far different than Indian scale technically speaking, they have more number of frequency that they sing in so to be able to catch that to be able to do, those exact nuances is tough so it was challenging but it’s always fun to do something like this so Sanjoy and Nora really helped me out on this one.
Q. What's next — any upcoming projects or collaborations you're excited about?
There are a couple of recordings that have been done, and I’m looking forward to the release this year. Next year, each song is different and unique in its own way, and I can’t wait for you guys to hear them.
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