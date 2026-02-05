Exclusive: Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2 director Raj Amit Kumar opens up on working with Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla

Just as Bindiya Ke Bahubali – Season 2 premiered streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Amazon MX Player this January, 2026, the director Raj Amit Kumar in an interview with Zee News Digital, opened up on his new series, ensemble star cast, upcoming projects and more.

Q. What's new in Bindiya Ke Bahubali fresh season?

The first season was only a set up, and second season is payoff. So watch first before seeing second, and then get ready for an explosive ride.

Q. Which character you connect with the most from the series?

All characters are written by me ... .don't ask who is the favorite child of a mother!

Q. How easy or difficult is it to work with seasoned actors like Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas and Dibyendu Bhattacharya?

Easy and difficult should not be the questions! They all bring talent and skill to the set. And I am there to do my job and try to create a world from it.

Q. Did you expect Bindiya Ke Bahubali to get a warm response?

You make a movie and then you are done with it. We care about response only in the context that it can help other movies of ours get made, and in the particular case of BkB, more seasons can be made because this is a very long saga. So I am pleased that it's doing well.

Q. Like actors, every director has a 'dream cast' list or a project he/she wants to work around someday. What's yours?

I don’t. Casting is always in the context of characters one has written.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects

My third film Brown, story of an illegal immigrant chased by ICE in America, is now ready to be taken out to the world. And I am in talks with producers for three films - one is a chase thriller, another is a crime psychological thriller, and third is a one building a murder mystery.

About Bindiya Ke Bahubali season 2

Bindiya Ke Bahubali season 2 is all about the political power struggle into a brutal family war. Dark and intense - the conflict between Bade Davan and Chhote Davan escalates with shifting alliances and deadly consequences. Season 2 promises high-stakes drama, sharp writing, and characters pushed to their breaking points.