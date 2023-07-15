Exclusive: Celebrity Pilates Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Tips On Maintaining Healthy Lifestyle With Mindful Choices

It has become normal to feel overwhelmed in today’s fast-moving world. Self-care and making mindful choices are often neglected. It has become common for people to resort to mindless snacking when feeling stressed or burnt out. In today’s fast-paced world, popular snacking choices often include packaged food, and delicacies high in salts, fats, and sugar which can have adverse health effects, especially in the long run. Celebrity Pilates Instructor Yasmine Karachiwala tells us the conscious choices she makes to ensure a healthy lifestyle for herself and her family. The solution here is to be, more mindful of what you eat which in turn can make you choose foods that are satisfactory and nourishing for your body.

Healthy snacking:

Healthy snacking options include nuts like almonds. Almonds are rich in copper and are a good source of zinc, folate, iron, vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus and are a healthy source of energy to help keep you active. Whenever you feel like snacking on unwholesome foods, swap it with a handful of almonds. A handful of almonds is satiating and may help you feel full in between your meals. You could even pair it with seasonal fresh fruits, roast it or add spices to make it interesting! Other healthy snacking options include a bowl of yoghurt and seasonal fruits.



cre Trending Stories

Physical exercise and diet:

They say it takes two to tango. Diet and physical exercise are inseparable companions when it comes to ensuring overall growth. It’s important to be active and follow a regular fitness regime. You could start with low-intensity workouts and slowly work your way up or choose a workout that you enjoy getting you started on your fitness journey. Some beginner-friendly exercises include Leg Pulls, Planks to T, and plank with opposite arms and legs reach. Incorporating healthy but tasty drinks and snacks can make workouts more fun and could motivate one to stick to an exercise routine. Some healthy options include smoothies topped with fresh fruits, greens, and nuts like a handful of almonds. Almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient that is not only energy-yielding but also known to contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

Get adequate sleep:

Sleep is yet another factor that directly affects one’s health and getting inadequate sleep over time can raise the risk for chronic health problems. Additionally, it may impact how well you reason, act, work, learn and interact with others. Sleep may also impact your immune system, metabolism, respiratory system, and heart and circulatory systems. Thus, getting a good night's sleep becomes extremely crucial. Some tips that might help one to get better sleep are getting off all electronic devices at least 1 hour before bed, getting to bed at the same time each day, and avoiding caffeine right before bed.

Keep yourself hydrated:

Drinking water is extremely crucial for the various benefits associated with it. Water helps in maintaining normal body temperature, lubricating joints, preventing infections, feeding cells with nutrition, and maintaining healthy organs. It’s important thus to ensure that one is drinking enough water and keeping oneself hydrated.