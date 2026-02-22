EXCLUSIVE: Chef Sanjyot Keer on MasterChef India comeback, winner prediction, working with Vikas Khanna & Ranveer Brar and Cannes appearance

If you are a foodie who loves trying new recipes, there’s no way you haven’t come across Chef Sanjyot Keer’s content. Sanjyot is a popular internet personality and the founder of Your Food Lab (YFL). From Ed Sheeran to David Beckham, he has cooked alongside some of the biggest celebrities.

His journey began as a food producer on MasterChef India, and recently, he returned to the show in a new role, where contestants had to match his culinary skills.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Sanjyot opened up about staying relevant in the food content creation industry, working with some of the biggest chefs in the country, and returning to MasterChef India.

1. You began your career as a food producer on MasterChef India and recently returned to the show in a new role. How did that full-circle moment feel for you personally and professionally?

It felt like a true homecoming.

When I first entered the MasterChef kitchen, I was behind the camera—quietly learning, observing, and absorbing everything I could. Walking back in after more than a decade, on the other side of the camera, brought a deep sense of gratitude and calm.

Over the years, I’ve been building with one clear vision: to present Indian cuisine to the world with authenticity and depth through Your Food Lab. Returning to that same kitchen reminded me how far consistent work, patience, and belief in your vision can take you. It didn’t feel like a milestone to celebrate, but a moment to pause and acknowledge the journey.

2. You have worked closely with some of the biggest chefs in the country, from Vikas Khanna to Sanjeev Kapoor. What is one key lesson you learned from them, and who has been your biggest inspiration throughout your journey?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is humility, no matter how much you achieve, you remain a student of the craft.

Working alongside chefs like Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Ranveer Brar taught me discipline, respect for ingredients, and clarity of thought. But inspiration doesn’t come from just one person.

It comes from everywhere—from legendary chefs to home cooks, from my mother to street food heroes across India. My journey is really a reflection of the many people I’ve learned from along the way.

3. Pursuing food and digital content creation was once considered an unconventional career choice in India. What kept you motivated to follow your passion despite the uncertainties?

At the time I started, there was no roadmap. The creator economy wasn’t even a term people used.

What kept me going was clarity of purpose. I always saw myself as a chef and storyteller first, and digital as simply a medium. I believed that if we stayed consistent, focused on quality, and remained honest in how we presented food, the audience would connect.

Choosing belief over certainty was my biggest motivator.

4. You started Your Food Lab when YouTube was still emerging, and today social media is filled with food creators across platforms like Instagram and YouTube. How do you continue to stay relevant and stand out in such a competitive space?

For me, it has always come down to making food the hero.

We focus deeply on storytelling, technique, and clarity—not just recipes. Indian cuisine is incredibly vast, and there is always more to explore, reinterpret, and present thoughtfully.

Staying curious, evolving with how audiences consume content, and constantly raising our own benchmarks keeps us relevant. Competition exists, but if you stay rooted in your purpose, you naturally find your space.

5. As a Punjabi, many people associate you with Punjabi cuisine, yet your channel features recipes from different states and countries. How did you learn these diverse cuisines, and what advice would you give to young chefs so they don’t limit themselves to just one style of cooking?

Curiosity has been my biggest teacher.

I’ve spent years travelling, researching, cooking with people, learning from regional experts, and simply being a student of food. Indian cuisine alone is so diverse that you could spend a lifetime exploring it.

My advice to young chefs is simple—don’t limit yourself. Stay open, respect traditions, and learn deeply before you innovate. The more you explore, the richer your perspective becomes.

6. You also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. How do you approach styling and presentation as a chef who usually works behind the scenes in the kitchen?

For me, it has always been about styling and presenting my food more than presenting myself.

People who’ve followed me know that I wear the same black T-shirt almost every day. I like consistency, it simplifies life and lets me focus on what truly matters. That simplicity has become part of who I am.

But when you step onto global stages like Cannes, you’re representing more than yourself- your cuisine, your community, and your country. In those moments, I believe in being presentable and stylish without going overboard.

If you can carry yourself with simplicity, a bit of class, and stay connected to your roots, that’s enough. And then I’m happy to go back to my kitchen, where the black T-shirt feels like second skin.

7. Who is your favourite celebrity chef, and which dish is closest to your heart?

That’s a difficult one because I don’t see inspiration coming from just one person.

I’ve learned from so many chefs, home cooks, street vendors, and my family and each has shaped my journey in different ways. To name one would not do justice to the many influences that have contributed to how I cook and think about food.

As for a dish closest to my heart, it’s really the act of cooking for someone and seeing them enjoy it that makes any dish special.

But if we talk about comfort and personal taste, I’m a Mumbai boy at heart—I love vada pav, pav bhaji, misal pav, and Mumbai sandwiches. Butter chicken is comfort food. A good chilli chicken with butter naan makes me very happy. And if I absolutely had to pick one iconic dish, biryani would be hard to beat.

Honestly, I love everything from idli-sambar to rasam to tamarind rice. I could eat Gujarati kadhi and khichdi four times a week. I just love Indian food in all its forms.

8. ⁠You’ve shared countless recipes over the years. If you had to give one “recipe for success” to aspiring chefs who are afraid to choose an unconventional path, what would it be?

Don’t be afraid to believe in your ideas.

Show up consistently, stay curious, work hard, and don’t rush the process. There will be uncertainty, but if you remain committed and honest in your craft, things eventually fall into place.

Success is rarely overnight—it’s built quietly over time.

9. Having recently cooked alongside contestants on MasterChef India, who was your favorite participant this season to work with, and do you have any predictions on who you think could win the show?

MasterChef is one of those journeys where contestants keep surprising you because they’re learning every single day.

During my challenge, I was genuinely impressed by how well everyone performed under pressure. I didn’t expect anyone to complete even 60 percent of such a complex dish, and they reached nearly 70 percent—which in that environment is remarkable.

Dipali and Jamuna really stood out with their enthusiasm and execution. Others did well too.

Contestants like the Gandhe brothers also look very promising from what I’ve seen.

But ultimately, for me, MasterChef is about Indian cuisine winning. The platform showcases the depth of our food culture, and that’s what truly matters. May the best contestant win.