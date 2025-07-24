Exclusive: Criminal Justice Actress Barkha Singh Calls Pankaj Tripathi 'Incredibly Collaborative'; Recalls Past Casting Couch Incident 'Compromise Necessary'

Actress Barkha Singh kickstarted her cinematic journey quite early in life with Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) where she played a young Kareena Kapoor, followed by Samay: When Time Strikes (2003). Ever since, she has worked in many movies, television shows and web-series, making a niche spot for herself. In an interview with Zee News Digital, Barkha opened up on Criminal Justice Season 4, co-star Pankaj Tripathi and the reality of casting couch in showbiz world:

Q1 You have worked across platforms, movies, television and now web-series. Which medium is most satisfying?

"Honestly, for me, the most satisfying medium is often a culmination of various factors, including a compelling script, talented co-stars, and a supportive team. However, if I had to pinpoint one medium that stands out, I'd say film has a special charm that resonates deeply with me. There's something about the cinematic experience – the way stories unfold on the big screen, the emotional connection with the audience – that makes working in film uniquely captivating."

Q2 Criminal Justice 4 was high on the buzz word. Were your sceptical about the response?

"I had no scepticism about Criminal Justice 4. Considering the show's impressive track record and the talented cast, I was confident it would resonate with audiences. Applause produces great shows, and working with Rohan Sippy, a seasoned director, further solidified my trust in the project. When I received the offer for this role in Criminal Justice, I immediately jumped at the opportunity without even asking about fees or shoot dates. I told my agency to handle everything because I was eager to take on this project, no questions asked."

Q3 How was it working with Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice 4. What kind of a co-star is he?

"I think he is one of the nicest, kindest, and most sensitive co-actors I have ever worked with. He's incredibly collaborative, and I always enjoy working with him. He also has a great sense of humour, especially when it comes to subtle jokes. He shared many stories about his childhood and his early struggles. In fact, his lunch was often prepared just outside the vanity, and he would frequently send me food in my vanity. Overall, the experience of shooting with him was a lot of fun. For instance, he mentioned that he has quite a few jackfruit/ Kathal trees at home, and since I told him how much I love jackfruit—it's my favourite vegetable—he insisted, saying, 'I’ll send you some.' He would send over Daal and Sabzi that were made for him. He also drinks a particular green tea, which eventually started coming my way as well. Overall, he is very generous, kind, and helpful."

Q4 Having worked for over two decades in showbiz world, did you ever face casting couch or inappropriate behaviour on sets?

"Fortunately, I've never had to deal with the casting couch directly. However, I did receive a questionable email from a casting professional in the South, which I promptly ignored. In that email, they bluntly stated, ‘compromise necessary’ or ‘compromise required.’ I thought, Wow, this person has guts! It was clear that the email was not a genuine opportunity, and I didn't entertain it further. Thankfully, I've never experienced any inappropriate behaviour on set – I've been fortunate to work with professionals who respect boundaries."

Q5 Does strong social media presence help you noticed for work?

"Social media is a double-edged sword, in my opinion. On the one hand, it can be a powerful tool for promoting my work and attracting casting opportunities. On the other hand, it can also lead people to question my acting abilities or assume that my social media presence is the primary reason I'm cast in projects. I believe it's essential to strike a balance – using social media to engage with my audience while also focusing on my craft."

Q6 Tell us about your upcoming projects?

"I've completed filming for an exciting project that's currently under wraps. I'm eager to share it with audiences soon and see how it resonates with them. Another project has also helped me grow as an actor, and I'm impatiently waiting for its release. Both projects have been significant learning experiences, and I'm confident that they'll be well-received."

Q7 Any wish list of actors and filmmakers you want to work in future?

"I've always been drawn to working with talented filmmakers who push the boundaries of storytelling. I'd love to collaborate with directors like BomanIrani, Neeraj Pandey, Nitish Tiwari, and Imtiaz Ali – each of them brings a unique perspective to their projects. As for actors, Vikrant Massey is someone I've always admired, and I was fortunate to work with him on The Sabarmati Report. If I'm being completely honest and manifesting right now, working with Shah Rukh Khan would be a dream come true – he's an icon in the industry, and I believe it would be an incredible learning experience."