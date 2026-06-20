/Exclusive: Director Hardik Gajjar opens up on creating Krishnavataram, reveals why Satyabhama’s story was heart of the film

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional mythological drama directed by Hardik Gajjar. The film explores the life of Lord Krishna, focusing on his emotional journey, relationships, and the lesser-explored perspectives of Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama as he moves from his childhood in Vrindavan to his responsibilities in Dwarka and Kurukshetra.
Directed and co-written by Hardik Gajjar, the film presents a fresh take on one of India’s most revered mythological figures. In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Gajjar spoke about exploring the human emotions behind Lord Krishna’s divine persona and bringing forward a side of the story that audiences may not have seen before.
Here is the complete transcript of the conversation:
Q. Since everyone already loves and knows the story of Lord Krishna from other shows and movies, what was the special spark or emotion in this specific script that made you want to bring your own version to life?
"First of all, jo Bhagwan Shree Krishna ki human side hai, humne humesha unko bhagwan ke roop me ya chamatkaar me, ya leela krte hue dekha hue dekha hai. Pehli baar hum unki human side ko explore kar rahe the, aur usme bhi sabse badi baat thi ki Satyabhama ji ke perspective se, so jo Kaustubha Mani hai, you know, jo Satyabhama ka roop hai, jab hum Shree sagar Lakshmi ji aur Vishnu ji ki baat karte hai tab, toh mere liye yeh 2 cheezein bhout nayi thi kyuki ek possessiveness ke saath you know authority ki hum baat karte hai jo aaj ki generations ko catch krti hai yeh saari cheezein aur relevant bhi hai, toh ek bhagwan ki human side, aur vo thi ki Satyabhama ki perspective se mai bata pau."
Q. Was there a scene from the book you loved but had to leave out so the movie wouldn't be too long?
"Book me ek scene hai jaha pe jamwant ji ke yaha prabhu ka bhojan tha, aur Satyabhama ki voh bhojan ka time unse maang ke le jate hai, aur Krishna bhagwan jbb yaha bhojan ke liye jate hai, toh voh Champa ke poorn shringar karke baithe hue hai, bhout jyada accha scene tha, jaha par ek baat yeh aati hai ki saubhagya kisi ka koi nahi le sakta, toh voh jo ek discussion tha, Jamwanti ji ke aur Satyabhama ji ke beech me Krishna ka, voh bhout khoobsurat conversation tha but film me vo scene adapt krna thoda tough tha because of the length aur kafi saari kahaniyan, hume incorporate karni thi, character arc ko justification dene the, toh uss vajah se voh ek scene hum nahi le paaye."
Q. When you met with your music director, what kind of sound did you ask for?
"So mai aur Prasad bhout acche dost hai meri pehli film se, so almost hum dono ko, ho gaye 8 saal ke upar yeh brotherhood ka bonding share karte hue, music exchange hota rehta hai hum dono ke beech me, so jbb yeh, Krishnavataram ki jbb yeh baat aayi, hum logo ka discussion yahi chal raha tha ki, hum bhajan, raas, garba, yeh saari cheezein karenge jo conventional hai cheezein but generation aur taste of music alag hai toh usko kis Tarah se nayi sound me leke aaye. Jaha me classical aur contemporary ka mixture ho, toh uske liye hum log brainstorm start kiya aur iske baad hum log (Me and Prasad) Dwarka gaye the, darshan ke liye aur yahi inn cheezon ka discussion chal raha tha. Aur raas ka idea, i think jbb hum log office me baithe the, toh Prasad ne call kiya ki yrr aisa kuch dimaag me chal raha hai, kya mix kiya jaye, isko fusion ke roop me? aur yaha se music ki shuruvaat hui. Ha music ko hum logo ne, jitna script ko time diya utna music ko bhi time diya hai. First sketch se film me master hone tak me, hume teen saal lage hai music ko."
Q. Because the stories of Lord Krishna are so deeply embedded in our culture, most people feel they already know everything about his life. What is one specific incident, emotional detail, or character layer in Krishnavataram that you believe will completely surprise audiences and make them say, 'Wow, I never knew that side of the story before'?
"Film ka sbse bada aur pivotal rike hai Satyabhama ji ka, jo unexplored hai aur hume pata hi nahi thi cheezein, adhikaar aur possessiveness ki jo baat kar rahe hai hum uski aur unke prem ke baare me, humne bhagwan Krishna ki har side dekhi hui thi but Asta Patranis ki kahani hume nahi pata thi toh jbb Satyabhama ji ke baare me baat aayi toh mere liye sbse badi cheez yeh thi, aur audience ke liye bhi yhi ek nayi thi ki unka prem kaisa tha, toh adhikaar bhi ek bhavna hai voh yeh kahani se hume seekhne milta hai."
Q. Right now, people are super excited for huge mythological movies like Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, which are all about giant visual effects, kingdoms, and big wars. But your movie, Krishnavataram, is different, it focuses mostly on deep love, feelings and more. How did you make sure your movie still feels huge and epic for the big screen, while keeping the main focus on these quiet, emotional relationships?
"Har kahani ko kehne ka ek nazariya hota hai, ek tareeka hota hai, toh jab hum Krishnavataram ke liye calendar hours ko observe kar rahe the, unke paintings ya saari cheezein jab hum dekh rahe the ki council kaise honge, Dwarka kaise hogi, Vrindavan kis tarah tha, organic cheezein kaise aayenge, toh inn saari cheezon me hume ek cheez samajh aari thi ki Bhavya aur bada toh hai hi hai, par agar Krishna ji ke paas thode jare hai toh hume ek ehsaas hora tha ki prem hai, prem ke saath Bhagavad Gita, jo hum baat kar rahe hai, jo humare Jeevan ki day to day life me useful cheezein hai, toh har cheez emotion se connected thi, jab hum navras ki baat kar rahe the, toh mujhe laga ki yeh theek hai yeh sets aur cheezein badi dikhengi hi dikhegi toh hume inn cheezon ke saath saath, main humara core focus hona chahiye ki hum Prabhu ko apne pass kitna rakh sake aur kitna closely dekh sake unko. Jo human side ki maine first saval me bhi baat kari, uss cheezon ko observe karte karte, hum logo ne iss kahani ko view kiya toh jbb aap shooting ya edit ya scene ko dekhoge toh aapko ek world me travel karata hai aur travel hone ke baad na vo humesha bhagwan ke kareeb rehta hai, toh aapko ek ehsaas hota rahega ki prabhu mere saath hai."
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