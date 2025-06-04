Exclusive: 'Downtown' Girl' Delbar Arya Says 'Neeru Bajwa Is The Shah Rukh Khan Of Punjabi Film Industry'

German actress Delbar Arya predominantly works in the Punjabi movie Industry. She is known for her appearance in Guru Randhawa's famous music video 'Downtown' among other projects. She went on to star in Punjabi films like PR, Tu Hovein Main Hovan, and Damdaa, earning her appreciation. Not many know Delbar's father is a veteran actor in Iran. In an interview with Zee News Digital, Delbar Arya opened up on working in Punjabi movies, her favourite movie star and much more.

Q. You’ve worked with renowned names in Punjabi industry like Guru Randhawa and currently working with Poonam Dhillon. How was that experience?

- Guru Randhawa, apart from being a known and successful artist, he is a very kind and supportive human being to work with.

- Poonam Dhillon ji I have a huge respect for her. She is such a successful senior artist and it was an amazing and fun experience to work with her. It didn’t feel like I was working with her for the first time, I bonded with her quite well and we had lots of fun on the set. She has so much experience, when it comes to camera framing, angles, marking etc. I was just so amazed how she used to lead some of us on the set with so much awareness.

Q. What has the entertainment industry taught you both personally and professionally?

To protect the arts you have believed in as an artist. The very same arts which has shaped me, and in fact, any other actor and artists from different departments of the film/entertainment industry, needs to be given bigger wings and freedom to fly, to express, more than ever before.

Q. Are you considering opportunities from the South film industry or any other industries?

- Of course, I would love to do South films and other Indian regional cinema, too. If I was able to learn and act in Punjabi then I can act and perform in any Indian language. This is my love, passion and dedication to this country.

Q. Do you have other aspirations beyond acting, such as venturing into direction or other creative roles?

- No, I would not want to do anything else apart from acting, it’s a part of my whole being. But if at all I would consider something else than acting it would be dance for sure.

Q. You have two upcoming Punjabi films, Madhaniya and Jadon Da Mobile Aagya. Could you tell us how the characters you portray in these films differ from each other?

- They couldn’t be any more different from each other hence it was a good challenge take on both the characters simultaneously.

Q. Besides these films, what other projects are you currently working on or planning to take up?

- You know already 3 of them and there are a few more projects lined up which will be announced in the near future.

Q. Who is your favourite actor from Punjabi movies?

- Neeru Bajwa as hero/ heroine both! For me she is the Shah Rukh Khan of the Punjabi Film Industry. The kind of change she has brought as a woman is beyond inspiration! She has opened up so many opportunities for all the female artist in the Punjabi industry that there is no shelf life for us women!