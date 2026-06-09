Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054131https://zeenews.india.com/people/exclusive-elvish-yadav-reveals-his-first-reaction-to-his-stunning-transformation-when-i-saw-myself-3054131.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleExclusive | Elvish Yadav reveals his first reaction to his stunning transformation, 'When I saw myself...'
ELVISH YADAV

Exclusive | Elvish Yadav reveals his first reaction to his stunning transformation, 'When I saw myself...'

Exclusive: Elvish Yadav opens up about his striking new avatar, calling it a completely different experience and expressing excitement for audiences to see his latest character on screen.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Exclusive | Elvish Yadav reveals his first reaction to his stunning transformation, 'When I saw myself...'(Image: File Photo)

Digital creator and reality television personality Elvish Yadav is set to lead the upcoming music video for the contemporary Punjabi track titled "Sadi Sun." Presented by producer Anshul Garg under the Play DMF banner, the project is structured as a major visual release, leveraging Yadav's extensive digital viewership and established market reach.

The project marks the first on-screen pairing of Yadav alongside actress Simrat Kaur Randhawa, who recently featured in the box-office success Gadar 2. Production insights and promotional materials confirm that the narrative centres around a romantic storyline.

Elvish Yadav Shares His Excitement

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the project, Elvish Yadav told Zee News English exclusively, “When I saw myself in the mirror in this look for the first time, I was very happy. It’s a completely different avatar for me, and I hope the audience enjoys seeing me in this character. I am thankful to Anshul sir for this opportunity and excited for everyone to watch the video.”

Simrat Randhawa, who stars opposite Elvish in the music video, shared, “Sadi Sun is such a sweet and heartwarming song. Loved to be a part of it.”

Also Read | Exclusive: Divyenndu recalls hugging director Buchi Babu after first Peddi narration, says ‘I instantly knew it was something special’

Singer-composer Harsh Nussi added, “The response to the audio has been overwhelming and truly special for us. We created Sadi Sun with a lot of love, and seeing listeners embrace it has been incredibly rewarding. I am grateful to Anshul sir for believing in the song, and I hope the audience showers the video with the same love.”

With Elvish Yadav’s striking Sardar look adding to the anticipation, the release of the Sadi Sun music video promises to be an exciting moment for fans. The teaser was previusly released, while the full video will be unveiled on June 10.

About Elvish Yadav and Simrat Kaur Randhawa

Elvish Yadav, born Siddharth Yadav, is an Indian YouTuber, singer, and television personality based in Gurugram, Haryana. He gained widespread recognition through his comedy videos and lifestyle vlogs, and further expanded his popularity after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023.

Simrat Kaur Randhawa, professionally known as Simrat Kaur, is an Indian actress who primarily appears in Hindi and Telugu films. Raised in Mumbai, she first established herself in the South Indian film industry before making a successful transition to Bollywood, earning recognition through prominent roles in films such as Gadar 2 and The Bengal Files.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

KKR
4 players KKR might release after finishing 7th in IPL 2026: Rahane, Pathirana
Technology news
Instagram profile grid rearrange feature rolled out – Here is how to use it
Auto news
1,200 km on one tank? BYD's new hybrid tech is coming to India
Jaipur firecracker factory accident
Four dead, including child, in Jaipur firecracker factory blaze
India kuwait ties
PM Modi speaks with Amir of Kuwait, discusses security situation in West Asia
Tiger Shroff
Tiger, Janhvi, Lakshya starrer 'Lag Ja Gale' to release on THIS date
Pakistan occupied Kashmir
PoK protest: 30 killed, 200 injured as Pakistani army fires on civilians
Auto news
India's best-selling car in May 2026 isn't an SUV: Winner may surprise you
Auto news
E85 fuel has arrived in India – but there’s a catch nobody’s talking about
CUET UG 2026 answer key
CUET UG 2026 answer key expected soon? Check key details here