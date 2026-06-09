Exclusive | Elvish Yadav reveals his first reaction to his stunning transformation, 'When I saw myself...'

Digital creator and reality television personality Elvish Yadav is set to lead the upcoming music video for the contemporary Punjabi track titled "Sadi Sun." Presented by producer Anshul Garg under the Play DMF banner, the project is structured as a major visual release, leveraging Yadav's extensive digital viewership and established market reach.

The project marks the first on-screen pairing of Yadav alongside actress Simrat Kaur Randhawa, who recently featured in the box-office success Gadar 2. Production insights and promotional materials confirm that the narrative centres around a romantic storyline.

Elvish Yadav Shares His Excitement

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the project, Elvish Yadav told Zee News English exclusively, “When I saw myself in the mirror in this look for the first time, I was very happy. It’s a completely different avatar for me, and I hope the audience enjoys seeing me in this character. I am thankful to Anshul sir for this opportunity and excited for everyone to watch the video.”

Simrat Randhawa, who stars opposite Elvish in the music video, shared, “Sadi Sun is such a sweet and heartwarming song. Loved to be a part of it.”

Also Read | Exclusive: Divyenndu recalls hugging director Buchi Babu after first Peddi narration, says ‘I instantly knew it was something special’

Singer-composer Harsh Nussi added, “The response to the audio has been overwhelming and truly special for us. We created Sadi Sun with a lot of love, and seeing listeners embrace it has been incredibly rewarding. I am grateful to Anshul sir for believing in the song, and I hope the audience showers the video with the same love.”

With Elvish Yadav’s striking Sardar look adding to the anticipation, the release of the Sadi Sun music video promises to be an exciting moment for fans. The teaser was previusly released, while the full video will be unveiled on June 10.

About Elvish Yadav and Simrat Kaur Randhawa

Elvish Yadav, born Siddharth Yadav, is an Indian YouTuber, singer, and television personality based in Gurugram, Haryana. He gained widespread recognition through his comedy videos and lifestyle vlogs, and further expanded his popularity after emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023.

Simrat Kaur Randhawa, professionally known as Simrat Kaur, is an Indian actress who primarily appears in Hindi and Telugu films. Raised in Mumbai, she first established herself in the South Indian film industry before making a successful transition to Bollywood, earning recognition through prominent roles in films such as Gadar 2 and The Bengal Files.