New Delhi: She started her career as a news journalist on DD National but soon tried her luck in Mumbai, and that's how she landed a Balaji Telefilms' show, 'Kalash-Ek Vishwaas'. After her breakthrough role in 'Ek Deewana Tha', Donal did several TV shows and hogged attention for her stint on Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. She told Zee News Digital about her upcoming Telugu movie debut and how she auditioned for Surpanakha's role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer magnum opus Ramayana.
Q. You worked as a news journalist and anchor on Chitrahaar on DD National. What made you leave that and take the risk of becoming an actress?
I think it was a calling from within. After college, like everyone else, I also thought I would settle down, get a job and continue with it. But somewhere, I felt there was a void inside me and that there was something beyond what I was doing.
I think that is what you call destiny. People around me also motivated and encouraged me because they could see something in me that perhaps I couldn't see clearly at that point. But one thing that really clicked with me was that I never wanted to regret not trying. I didn't want to look back and think that I had an opportunity but never took the chance.
So, I decided to come to Mumbai, give auditions and see where it takes me. That's how I got selected for my first television show with Balaji. The rest, as they say, is history.
I genuinely believe that when you are destined to be somewhere, things eventually start falling into place, and that is exactly what happened with me.
Q. Ek Deewana Tha was your breakthrough. How did the show change your career?
Ek Deewana Tha was a beautiful experience and a very important turning point in my career. There is actually an interesting story behind how I chose the show.
At that time, I was giving a lot of auditions. I had also been called by Yash Raj Films to audition for one of their films, and I was finally shortlisted for one of the characters. On the day of my final look test, I got a call from Sony saying that I was being considered for Ek Deewana Tha.
The interesting part was that both things were happening simultaneously. The Yash Raj team wanted me to wait for about a month before they started shooting, whereas the Sony show was going to start much sooner. I told the Yash Raj team about the Sony offer, and they actually asked me to wait while they cross-checked everything.
After some time, they came back and told me that they had verified that it was a genuine lead role in a good Sony show. They advised me to go ahead with the television show because the film role was a parallel or primary character, but not the lead. They told me that a lead role comes with its own opportunities and that I should take it.
I trusted their advice and chose Ek Deewana Tha. I am extremely glad that I did because it became such an important part of my journey. Unfortunately, that film didn't do well at the time, so perhaps things could have turned out differently for me had I chosen it. I feel fortunate that I trusted my instincts and that the team also believed in me.
Q. What made you decide to participate in Bigg Boss 15?
Actually, Bigg Boss decided to take me! They had been calling me continuously for several years, but I always felt that the show wasn't really my cup of tea. During the lockdown in 2021, things were different and I thought, why not give it a chance?
They were very keen to have me on the show and were willing to accommodate the things I was asking for. So eventually, I said yes.
It was a beautiful experience. I was there for around 18-20 days, and although the makers eventually decided to evict me, I received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. I was always very clear with the team that I wanted to be myself inside the house. I told them that I couldn't pretend to be someone else just for the show.
I think that is what people connected with. A lot of people told me that they had seen the real Donal on Bigg Boss. That love and appreciation stayed with me.
I actually took a long time to watch my own Bigg Boss journey. When I finally watched it after two or three years, I became very emotional. I started understanding why people would come up to me and tell me that they wanted to be like me.
I remember being at an award show when two huge bouncers came towards me. For a moment, I wondered what was happening. They came up to me and said, "Ma'am, when you cried on Bigg Boss, we cried too." Moments like that made me realise how deeply people had connected with me.
Girls would also come up to me and tell me that they wanted to be like me. At that time, I didn't fully understand what they were seeing in me. But after watching the show myself, I understood it better.
Bigg Boss has genuinely changed my life. It made me understand myself and the people around me better. It removed the rosy shades through which I used to see certain things and made me more aware of people's true colours.
I feel blessed that I got that experience at an early stage in my life because I still have a long journey ahead. In many ways, it was a preparation for life.
Q. You have now made your Telugu cinema debut with MRP. How was it working in a new language and industry?
After Bigg Boss, Telugu cinema happened, and it was an amazing experience. Learning Telugu was extremely difficult because it is a very fast and challenging language, but at the same time, it was exciting.
I had never really interacted with the South Indian film industry before and, honestly, I hadn't watched much South cinema apart from Baahubali. I started receiving several calls for Telugu films, so I had to choose which project I wanted to make my debut with.
What attracted me to this particular project was the way my character was being presented. There was a line about her being calm in the chaos, and I really connected with that thought. I loved the character, and the entire team was extremely warm and welcoming, so I thought, why not?
It was also my first film experience after working extensively in television. The working style was very different. In television, you can sometimes shoot nine or ten scenes in a day, whereas films have a lot more time and detail. You might be doing only two or three scenes in a day, and even those can be relatively small.
For me, that was relaxing in a way, but the biggest challenge was learning and delivering my lines perfectly in Telugu. I had intensive language training. Whenever I visited Hyderabad, I would spend one or two days, sometimes an entire day, learning the language before going to the set and delivering my scenes.
The team would often tell me that even people who had worked in the language for a long time found it challenging, so they were happy with the way I was picking it up. Whenever I spoke Telugu, they would joke that I must have done several Telugu films before because they couldn't believe it was my first one!
The director and the entire team were very happy with my work, and that made me feel wonderful. I think that's why we become actors when we see people enjoying and appreciating what we are doing, it makes all the challenges worthwhile. I just feel blessed to have been a part of their film.
Q. Who is your favourite star to work with?
I would love to work with Salman Khan and all the Khans. I would also love to work with Shah Rukh Sir and Ranbir Kapoor.
I also got an opportunity to audition for Ramayana for the role of Surpanakha. I wish I could have been a part of that, but I am glad that I was called to audition for such an interesting character.
Q. What would you cook for a friend?
These days, I would probably cook something healthy. Maybe ragi pancakes or oat pancakes.
Q. One word to describe your *Bigg Boss journey?
Life-changing.
It made me more aware of myself and helped me see people and situations without those rosy shades. It was a journey that allowed me to understand people's true colours.
I am actually glad that I got that experience early in life because there is still a long and huge journey ahead of me. In many ways, it was preparation for life and helped me understand myself and the world better.
Q. Tell us about your fitness regimen and your love for pets.
I am not someone who spends hours in the gym. I believe fitness should be a lifestyle and something that makes you feel comfortable rather than pressured.
For me, even 20 minutes on the treadmill along with some light weight training is enough. There are days when I don't feel like working out, and on those days, I don't force myself. I also take care of what I eat, and that has become an important part of my lifestyle.
As for pets, I have a cat named Kittu, and there is a very interesting story behind how he came into my life.
One morning around 7 AM, while I was sleeping, I felt as if someone was pressing my leg. I thought I was dreaming. I turned around and felt it again, so I woke up with a jolt. When I opened my eyes, there was a cat sitting there and pressing my leg!
I live on higher floor, so I couldn't understand how a cat had possibly entered my house. I checked all the doors and windows and eventually noticed that the kitchen window was open. I realised that perhaps my cook had left it open and the cat had somehow come inside.
I tried to let him go, but he kept coming back into my house. Eventually, I felt that maybe it was destiny. He simply wasn't ready to leave, so I kept him and named him Kittu.
It's been two years now, and he is still with me. I always say that he adopted me rather than me adopting him.
Q. You have recently launched your own clothing line, House of Dona. What inspired you to venture into fashion?
Once again, I would say destiny. I had never really planned to launch a clothing brand, but fashion had always been something I loved.
My interest actually started during my college days, when I began shopping for myself and thinking about what I wanted to wear. I would often see clothes that were beautiful but felt that there were so many pieces that people might never wear. I started thinking about textile waste and told myself that if I ever created something of my own, I would make sure that nothing felt unnecessary or wasteful.
Then I became an actor and life happened. As an actor, you end up wearing a lot of different outfits, especially for events and appearances. People started noticing my style and would often ask me where I had bought something from.
What was interesting was that sometimes the same stylist or designer would dress different actors, but people would still respond differently to what I chose to wear. That gave me confidence that perhaps I had a perspective that people connected with.
During the Bigg Boss phase, & after that I would actually spend a lot of time thinking about clothes. As we had to attend lot of events too & majorly in public eyes ! So I wanted to find my own style ! I would go to sleep imagining outfits — what kind of fabric I wanted, what colours would work and what prints would look good. I had these ideas constantly running in my head.
Some of my designer friends also approached me about starting a brand together. The idea started taking shape during the lockdown, but at that point, I wasn't confident enough. I didn't know much about business or the fashion industry. I knew creativity, but I didn't know the business side of it.
So, I gave myself around two years to learn and understand things better. While I was working on my craft as an actor, I also started learning about fashion, clothing, business and everything that goes into building a brand.
A lot of opportunities came my way during that period, but I kept saying no because I didn't feel ready. I wanted to understand what I was getting into before taking that step.
Once I felt confident about my knowledge and understood the business side better, I felt that the time was right. That's how House of Dona eventually happened. It has been a very organic journey, and I am excited to see where it goes.
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