Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Exclusive: From Main Vaapas Aaunga to Dhurandhar, Harshal Kaul on navigating two blockbuster worlds & advice that stayed with him

Exclusive: From Main Vaapas Aaunga to Dhurandhar, Harshal Kaul on navigating two blockbuster worlds & advice that stayed with him

In an interview with Zee English Digital, actor Harshal Kaul reflects on his experiences working on large-scale film sets, collaborating with acclaimed filmmakers and co-stars, and the key lessons in authenticity and humility that continue to shape his approach to acting.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Exclusive: From Main Vaapas Aaunga to Dhurandhar, Harshal Kaul on navigating two blockbuster worlds & advice that stayed with him
Image Credit: @harshul_kaul/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Exclusive: From Main Vaapas Aaunga to Dhurandhar, Harshal Kaul on navigating two blockbuster worlds & advice that stayed with him
Harshal Kaul2 min ago
2
Ministry of Home Affairs5 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202617 min ago
4
Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku20 min ago
5
Beth Mooney37 min ago