/Exclusive: From Main Vaapas Aaunga to Dhurandhar, Harshal Kaul on navigating two blockbuster worlds & advice that stayed with him

The theatrical landscape has recently been shaped by two blockbuster films with completely different storytelling styles. Leading the buzz is Imtiaz Ali's emotional Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, which follows a London-based professional who travels to Pakistan to fulfil his ailing grandfather's final wish. On the other end of the spectrum is Aditya Dhar's action-packed spy saga Dhurandhar, comprising Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, centred on an undercover Indian intelligence officer navigating dangerous criminal networks in Karachi. Despite their contrasting genres, both films have emerged as major box office successes and continue to dominate conversations among audiences across the country.
In this exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, actor Harshal Kaul talks about working across two very different film worlds. After appearing in Paatal Lok, he made brief cameo appearances in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. He recently made his big-screen debut as Aftab Ahmedzai in Main Vaapas Aaunga. In this interview, the actor reflects on a piece of advice that has stayed with him.
Here is the complete transcript of the conversation:
Q. When you are a rising actor stepping into massive, high-budget commercial setups like Dhurandhar. Did you ever have moments on those giant sets where you felt completely swallowed up?
"Honestly, on the first day, you do feel the scale of it all, the sets are huge, there are so many people working together and you realise you are a part of something much bigger than yourself, but very quickly I reminded myself that every actor, no matter how big they are today, once had their first day too. I focus on my preparations and my character instead of the scale. Once the camera starts rolling, it's just about being truthful in that moment."
Q. Everyone talks about Ranveer's legendary energy on a movie set. As a co-star sharing space with him in the Dhurandhar universe, what is one off-camera moment or piece of advice from him that really stuck with you?
"Unfortunately, I didn't get the chance to work with Ranveer sir as my scenes were with Sanjay Dutt sir, but I did met, Ranveer sir at the premiere of Dhurandhar and he has incredible energy and what stood out to be is how generous he is with everyone around him. He makes everyone feel so special and valued like he is such a kind and amazing human being, aap unse milke aur bade fan ho jate ho."
Q. An Imtiaz Ali film is a dream for almost every actor. How did you react when you found out you got the part, and what is he really like as a director on set?
"It was one of the happiest moments of my life, I still remember sitting quietly for a few minutes because I couldn't process that I was actually that I was actually going to be directed by Imtiaz sir. On set, he is incredibly calm and trusting. He doesn't overload you with instructions; instead, he creates an environment where you naturally discover the character, which gives a lot of confidence."
Q. Vedang has been on a massive roll lately. What surprised you the most about him as a co-star once the cameras actually started rolling?
"What surprised me most is how grounded and hardworking he is, Despite all the appreciation he has been receiving, he comes to set with complete focus and humility, he is always prepared, always open to conversation about scenes and very easy to work with. That combination of talent and simplicity is what I admire about him."
Q. You've worked with some of the absolute greatest minds in the industry. What is that one piece of advice or single sentence from anyone on these sets that has stayed with you ever since?
"One piece of advice that has stayed with me is, 'Never try to impress the audience, just live the truth of your character.' I think that's the essence of acting, if you are honest in the moment, people with connect with you, that's something I want to carry with me throughout my journey."
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