Exclusive: Gen-Z Star Anjini Dhawan On Working With Salman Khan In Sikandar, Advice From 'Bhaiya' Varun Dhawan And 5 Things In Her Bag...

Generation-next star Anjini Dhawan, who recently featured in Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, opened up on her experience of working with the Bollywood A-listers. She told Zee Media Digital, what special advice cousin Varun Dhawan gave her before stepping into the movie business. Also, she shared what's in her bag- check the 5 essential items in it:

Q. How excited are you for Sikandar?

A. I’m super super excited, it’s definitely something to tick off my bucket list

Q. Tell us about working with Salman Khan in a big-budget film.

A. Its just my second film and working with Salman Sir, Murugadoss Sir and others was an amazing experience. It was so much fun working with everyone on the film, there was so much to just watch and learn from them because they come with so much experience

Q. Did you get any special advice from Varun Dhawan before stepping into movies?

A. Bhaiya tells me to stay confident and honest in my work, and everything else will fall into place

Q. As a Gen-Z star, what drives you to say yes to a project?

A. Right now, I’m open to whatever comes my way because I love experimenting with different roles. I want to explore diverse characters that push my boundaries and help me grow as an actor. Every project is a learning experience, and I’m excited to evolve with each one!

Q. Share your personal favourite in Bollywood.

A. Whenever I am having a bad day, I just need to watch Partner, and I will be okay.

Q. What does style mean to you?

A. Style is all about confidence. I love experimenting, mixing trends, and making them my own. Some days it’s all about streetwear or casual wear, other days it’s full glam. But no matter what, if I feel good in it, that’s what matters!

Q. Tell us 5 items that are always in your bag.

A. - Lip gloss

- My phone

- Sunglasses

- Perfume

- A mini snack