Exclusive: Giorgia Andriani Is Happily SINGLE, Reveals Her 2 AM Friend In Bollywood & Believes 'Gender Should Not Decide Your Pay'

Model-turned-actress Giorgia Andriani is majorly into fitness, fashion and all things stylish. The Italian beauty has over 1.6 million Instagram followers and often shares her updates on social media. She made her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur, followed by her appearances in Karoline Kamakshi (2019) and Martin (2024). In her chat with Zee News Digital, she opened up on working in India, pay parity in Bollywood and much more. Read her exclusive interview here:

Q. How has your experience of working in India been so far?

A. India has honestly felt like a second home to me. The warmth of the people, the incredible culture, and the energy of the industry, it’s all so infectious. I’ve had the chance to work on diverse projects and collaborate with very passionate, talented people. It’s been a journey of growth, discovery, and endless learning, and I’m truly grateful for every moment.

Q, Who are your 2 am friends in Bollywood?

A. I’m honestly a bit of an old soul, so I rarely stay up till 2 am! (laughs) But I do have a few very close friends from the industry with whom I can talk about anything, at any hour. Shehnaaz Gill has been like family to me here. It’s so important to have your tribe in this fast-paced world.

Q. There is a huge pay gap between male and female stars. What do you have to say on that?

A. It’s an important conversation and one we need to keep having until things change. I believe talent, dedication, and the ability to pull audiences, should decide the final compensation and not the gender. The industry is evolving slowly, and I see more women speaking up and taking charge, which is very encouraging. But yes, there’s still a long way to go.

Q. Are you dating anyone or single right now?

A. I’m happily single and focusing on myself and my work. I believe this is such a beautiful time to grow, travel, explore new opportunities, and nurture my passions. Love will come when it’s meant to, but right now I’m in a relationship with life.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects

A. I’m quite excited about what’s coming up! A couple of music videos and a film project are in the pipeline. I can’t reveal too much yet, but you’ll definitely be seeing more of me very soon!

Q. Your last relationship was much-hyped, what did you learn from it?

A. Every relationship teaches you something about yourself. I think what I’ve learnt is the importance of personal peace, independence, and surrounding yourself with people who truly value you for who you are. Life is about evolving, and I’m grateful for every experience that shapes me.

Q. What do you have to say on objectification of women in movies, especially special dance numbers?

A. It depends on the intent and the execution. There’s a fine line between celebrating femininity and objectifying women. I love dance numbers that are empowering and showcase a woman’s confidence and strength. As an artist, it’s important for me to be part of work that respects women while still being entertaining. Cinema should uplift, not reduce anyone to a stereotype.