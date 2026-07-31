/Exclusive: Hariharan and Leslee Lewis react to 'PM Modi gifting vinyl record of Colonial Cousins to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: 'It felt surreal'

The famous singer duo of 'Colonial Cousins' formed by Hariharan and Leslee Lewis, are iconic names in the Indian music industry. Their eponymous first album hit platinum in sales in India back in 1996. After 30 years, the duo once again felt a 'surreal' connect to 'Colonial Cousins' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a vinyl record of it to Australian PM Anthony Albanese recently. Hariharan and Leslee Lewis shared with Zee News Digital about their musical journey, highs and lows, and a quick rapid-fire:
Q: Does it feel surreal that recently PM Modi gifted the Colonial Cousins vinyl to the Australian PM?
Hariharan: Absolutely. When we created Colonial Cousins, we never imagined that one day it would become part of India's cultural identity. For the Prime Minister to choose our vinyl as a diplomatic gift is deeply moving. It tells us that music has a life far beyond charts and awards. It becomes part of a nation's memory. For any artist, that's probably one of the greatest honours.
Leslee Lewis: It was surreal. We followed our hearts when we made that album. We weren't chasing success; we were chasing a sound we believed in. To see it travel across the world as a symbol of India's creativity is incredibly emotional. It makes us grateful that music created with honesty continues to connect people decades later.
Q: After 13 years apart, what was the first line you sang together in the studio for the new song?
Hariharan: (Laughs) If I tell you that, I'll spoil the surprise. I'd much rather people hear it when the song releases. But I can tell you this—the first note felt so familiar. It didn't feel like thirteen years had gone by. It felt as though we'd simply paused a conversation and continued from exactly where we'd left off.
Leslee Lewis: The first thing we did was laugh. That's always been us. We spoke, caught up and then the music took over. The moment Hari started singing, I realised nothing had changed. That's because we're musically so connected. We're actually soul cousins. We go away and do our own work, but whenever we come together, it feels like we've simply continued from where we stopped.
Q: Did you both ever have disagreements in your journey together?
Hariharan: Of course. Creative people will always disagree because they care deeply about the work. I remember we were recording abroad and there was one particular section of a song that I was convinced I should sing. Leslee said, "No Hari, I think this part suits my voice. You sing the other section." I told him, "You're the producer, so naturally you want to sing this part!" We didn't speak for almost the whole day.
The same evening, I walked up to Leslee and asked him, "What's your problem?" He smiled and said, "I don't have a problem." Then he asked me to sing it. I went into the studio and recorded it. When I came out and heard the playback, I immediately told him, "Yaar... you're right. You should be singing this part."
Leslee Lewis: That's why I love Hari. He's such an amazing musician and singer that he never thinks about himself or me first—he thinks about the song first. We've definitely disagreed over the years, but we've never let ego become bigger than the music. More importantly, we've never let anyone come between us—not my family, not his family, not anyone. Whatever differences we've had, we've always sorted them out ourselves. That's why we're still here after all these years.
Q: What's the key to ensuring that a music collaboration like yours goes on smoothly?
Hariharan: The biggest reason is our passion for music and the faith we have in each other. Before Colonial Cousins, we had already done hundreds of jingles together. One day we were sitting in a studio waiting for the lyrics of a commercial to arrive. We simply started jamming while we waited. Suddenly, the entire studio gathered around us. Everyone just stopped working and watched us. That's when we looked at each other and realised, "This is what we should really be doing. We should be making music and performing together." That one moment changed our lives.
Leslee Lewis: We've probably done hundreds of jingles together, and those years taught us each other's musical language. The important reason we're still together is because we're musically so connected. We're actually cousins in music—actually, soul cousins. We've never let anyone come between us. Not my family, not his family, not anyone. We've always kept Colonial Cousins between the two of us. If we've had disagreements, we've dealt with them ourselves. That's why it has lasted for three decades. We love each other, and every time we come together, it feels as though no time has passed at all.
Q: Be honest—if you had to pick one song from 1996 that defines Colonial Cousins for Gen Z today, would it be Krishna, Indian Rain or Sa Ni Dha Pa?
Hariharan: I'd say Krishna. It captures everything Colonial Cousins stands for—Indian roots, spirituality, melody and a contemporary sound. Good music never gets old, and I think Krishna still speaks to every generation.
Leslee Lewis: I'd pick Indian Rain. It represents our musical philosophy beautifully. But honestly, I hope Gen Z discovers all four Colonial Cousins albums because the journey was never about one hit song. Every album tells a different story.
Q: You blended Indian classical with Western pop before "fusion" was even a word. Did people in 1996 tell you, "This won't work in India"?
Hariharan: Absolutely. Many people wondered who would listen to this kind of music. But we weren't trying to invent a genre. We were simply making the music we believed in. If you're honest, people eventually connect with it.
Leslee Lewis: Everyone kept asking, "What exactly is this?" Is it classical? Is it pop? Is it rock? We never had an answer because we never created music to fit into a category. We simply trusted our instincts, and thankfully the audience trusted us too.
Q: One thing about the other's voice or music that still gives you goosebumps in 2026?
Hariharan: Leslee's gift for melody. He can write the simplest tune and make it unforgettable.
Leslee Lewis: Hari's voice. One phrase from him can fill an entire room with emotion.
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Q: One secret trait about each other that the world doesn't know?
Hariharan: People don't realise how deeply spiritual and sensitive Leslee really is.
Leslee Lewis: People don't know how funny Hari is. His sense of humour is absolutely brilliant.
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Q: A jingle you're most proud of?
Hariharan: Washing Powder Nirma. It became part of India's everyday life, and that's a beautiful feeling.
Leslee Lewis: The Colgate Gel ad. When I wrote, "Life's irresistible... I feel invincible," it wasn't just a catchy advertising line—it was about capturing a feeling. The best jingles don't sell products; they become part of people's lives. Decades later, if those words still make someone smile or hum along, that's the greatest reward a composer can ask for. Hari sang the Hindi version as well as many other language versions of the jingle, and his voice played a huge role in making it connect with people across the country.
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