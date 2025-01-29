Exclusive: Hina Khan Using Cancer As ‘Publicity’? Rozyln Khan Reveals Why She’s Targeting The Actress

Mumbai: Hina Khan’s revelations about her battle with breast cancer have sparked a new controversy. In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Actress Rozlyn Khan and cancer survivor has questioned the authenticity of her statements, particularly her claim of undergoing a 15-hour surgery, calling it an “exaggeration to gain publicity.”

“Why Would I Target Hina Khan?”

Addressing accusations that she is targeting Hina for attention, the comedian stated, “Why will I target Hina Khan? I have never even met her in my life. I don’t have any personal issues with her. If I really wanted publicity, I could have chosen bigger names. Why would I target a cancer survivor?”

She insisted that she decided to speak out only after hearing Hina’s claim about her lengthy surgery. “I was at stage 4 and was treated in the same hospital. I underwent a mastectomy in half the time. How can she claim her surgery took double the time? I have spoken to oncologists, and I will ask them to comment on whether a 15-hour breast cancer surgery is even possible,” she said.

“Why Is She Not Sharing Details of Her Treatment?”

The actress also raised concerns about Hina’s reluctance to share specifics about her surgery, saying, “Has she even mentioned what kind of surgery she underwent? Was it a lumpectomy, mastectomy, or mastectomy with LD flap? She’s posting everything except the details of her treatment. Don’t you think she’s using cancer to gain sympathy, especially when she’s promoting her upcoming project?”

She further criticised Hina for not spreading awareness about cancer treatments. “Tell me one medicine or one treatment she has shared for public knowledge. Doesn’t she realize that such exaggerated statements can create fear among breast cancer patients?”

“Is Her Recovery Too Good to Be True?”

Rozlyn also cast doubt on Hina’s quick recovery, questioning how she managed to bounce back so fast. “Even with the best medicines, there is no quick fix for cancer. I paid ₹4.5 lakh for one chemotherapy session at Kokilaben Hospital, and even with targeted therapy, recovery takes time. Chemotherapy kills healthy cells, and radiation affects the entire system—it’s not magic,” she argued.

Further criticism Hina’s public image as a “superhuman survivor,” she added, “Cancer has affected many in the industry, but somehow, Hina Khan is now the most famous cancer survivor in Bollywood. Instead of focusing on healing, why is she more concerned about being on Google search?”

“Where Are Her Bald Pictures?”

The actress also pointed out that Hina has never shared any bald pictures from her treatment, unlike many cancer survivors who aim to normalize hair loss from chemotherapy. “Why is she always hiding behind fancy wigs? Celebrities have a duty to normalise hair loss so that women who go through this don’t feel ashamed,” she said.

“Prove Your 15-Hour Surgery Claim!”

Demanding clarity, she challenged Hina to back up her claim. “Let her or her doctor come forward and explain what kind of surgery took 15 hours. My mastectomy, including anaesthesia and ICU recovery, was done in 7–8 hours. If I’m making false allegations, she should clarify her statement publicly.”

Will She Enter Bigg Boss?

When asked if she would consider participating in Bigg Boss, she outright denied any interest. “I don’t like chamchagiri (flattery). I have my stand-up comedy and my brands. There’s too much negativity in the industry, and that’s not good for my health. I am in remission after battling stage 4 oligometastatic breast cancer, and I want to use my voice for fellow cancer patients—not to let celebrities exploit this disease for PR”, she concluded.