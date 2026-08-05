/Exclusive: How Rick Roy styled Raghav Juyal for 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' — Plus, his favourite actress to dress

Costume designer Rick Roy is a renowned name in the glamour industry. He graduated from NIFT Mumbai and holds a post-graduate degree in theatre costume design from the prestigious FIT in New York. Known for his bold and imaginative creations, he has styled some of the big names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Janhvi Kapoor, among others. He recently styled Raghav Juyal for 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'. In an interview with Zee News Digital, he opened up on his fashion style, favourites in B-Town and much more.
Q. Costume design in Bollywood doesn’t always get the same spotlight as production design or cinematography. Has that changed now?
Not really. It totally depends on the director and producer. Some filmmakers are very conscious of how important costumes are to a film, and they give the department the importance it deserves. Their films naturally end up looking a certain way. Others don’t pay as much attention to costumes, and that reflects on screen too people can tell the difference.
I believe cinema is a visual medium, and the way a film looks is extremely important in convincing the audience of the world you’re trying to create. Costumes are one of the most important components of that storytelling process. If someone thinks costumes aren’t important, I honestly think that’s a very limited way of looking at filmmaking.
Q. Raghav Juyal plays Ajay Singh in Bhai Tera Star Hai. The character believes he’s already a superstar even though he’s not one. How did you dress the gap between how he sees himself and how the world actually sees him?
To be very honest, I saw him as someone who dresses the way he believes actors dress. At the same time, I had to keep in mind that the character is a London boy who isn’t very wealthy. So, we created a balance between realistic dressing and someone who’s trying to look stylish in a slightly filmy way. That contrast became an important part of building his character visually.
Q. Raghav Juyal said he wanted to channel the spirit of old Govinda comedies. Did that pull you toward a specific era of Bollywood styling, or did you consciously modernize that reference in Bhai Tera Star Hai?
Honestly, that didn’t really make much of a difference to my creative process. That was more about Raghav and what he wanted to channel for his performance. My focus was on discussions with our director, Vivek, and together we arrived at the final look that best suited the character and the story.
Q. You’ve spoken before about actors like Emraan Hashmi being easy to work with. What does it look like when an actor doesn’t have that instinct? How do you bridge that gap?
Honestly, I feel everyone actor or not has a personal sense of style. But when it comes to actors, their personal style doesn’t always match the character they’re playing on screen. That’s where costume designers come in. Our job is to transform people into believable characters.
An intelligent and secure actor knows when to surrender, detach from their own style preferences, and understand what the character would choose to wear. Less secure actors sometimes become rigid and try to impose their personal style onto the character, even when it doesn’t fit. It’s all about being secure in your own identity.
You may believe you’re a style icon, but if your character is a loser, then you have to dress like a loser. That’s what serves the story.
Q. When you’re dressing a relatable character versus a larger-than-life masala hero, like in Himmatwala, do you approach fabric and silhouette from completely different starting points, or is there a common thread in your process?
When I’m dressing a relatable character, I draw inspiration from reality and logic. Everything has to feel authentic and believable. But when I’m dressing a larger-than-life hero, I shift into fantasy mode. That’s when I explore aspirational fashion and dramatic styling that isn’t necessarily practical but helps elevate the hero on screen. It’s a completely different mindset.
Q. Who are some of your favourite celebrities to collaborate with on projects?
There are so many! The new generation is incredibly exciting to work with. Among the established stars, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have always been favourites.
From the newer lot, Kunal Kemmu is someone I really enjoy collaborating with because he loves experimenting with his looks as much as I do. Ibrahim Ali Khan is another favourite he has such a fantastic face for fashion. Personally, I feel he can pull off much more than the safe, cookie-cutter styling we usually see on him.
I also think Ayush Sharma has tremendous style potential, and of course, Raghav Juyal has been wonderful to work with because he’s always open to trying new looks.
The one actor I’m especially excited to dress next is Veer Hirani. He’s got such a charming face, he’s a lovely person, and a terrific actor. He’s definitely one of my current favourites.
Among the women, I absolutely love Janhvi Kapoor everyone knows I have a soft spot for her style. Sharvari is another favourite, and I genuinely believe Rasha Thadani is going to be one of the next big fashion stars. I’m very excited about the possibility of styling her.
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