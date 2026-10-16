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  • /Exclusive: 'I do not eat onion and garlic 365 days of the year', reveals Adah Sharma on celebrating Navratri

Exclusive: 'I do not eat onion and garlic 365 days of the year', reveals Adah Sharma on celebrating Navratri

Navratri 2026: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma shared her Navratri and Durga Puja calendar with Zee News Digital, and here's how she celebrates the festival.

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Exclusive: 'I do not eat onion and garlic 365 days of the year', reveals Adah Sharma on celebrating Navratri
Image Credit: Instagram/@AdahSharma

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Exclusive: 'I do not eat onion and garlic 365 days of the year', reveals Adah Sharma on celebrating Navratri
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