/Exclusive: 'I do not eat onion and garlic 365 days of the year', reveals Adah Sharma on celebrating Navratri

The nation is gripped by the festive spirit of the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Durga Puja festivities, which will continue for 9 days. Different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during these days, and devotees observe fasts, visit temples and perform garba and dandiya - enjoying the festive fervour. Bollywood actress Adah Sharma shared her Navratri and Durga Puja calendar with Zee News Digital, and here's how she celebrates the festival.
Q. What memories do you have of celebrating Navratri as a child?
Honestly, I was a pretty low-maintenance Navratri child. I didn’t do much celebrating, no elaborate dancing or fasting stories to tell. I think my contribution to the festivities was mostly existing and waiting for the food! I was probably the only child whose garba skills were limited to garba-garba around the dining table. My devotion was genuine; I prayed to God that only the questions I studied for would come for the exams.
Q. How do you celebrate Navratri now?
Now, as an actress, Navratri is quite different! I'm invited to events where people treat me very nicely, call me up on stage, and I get to meet people from different parts of our country. It's lovely to witness how differently everyone celebrates the same festival. So, for these nine days, I'm on my best behaviour. It's nine days of being well-behaved and well-dressed.
Q. Which is your fav Dandiya/Garba song?
My favourite Navratri song is Aigiri Nandini. Mahishasura Mardini. I even released a version in my voice. It's out on YouTube and Instagram; do check it out.
Q. Do you observe fast during the festival? Share your festival routine
I do not eat onion and garlic 365 days of the year. I don't eat other animals either. During Navratri, for 9 days I do one meal a day of vegetarian food. We eat singada rotis, and there's a peanut salad which is made when I'm home. If travelling and in a hotel, it gets really difficult to explain, so I eat one meal of khichdi.
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