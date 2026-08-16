24-year-old Jyotirmayee Nayak from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. After months of showcasing her powerful vocal range, she lifted the coveted trophy in a star-studded grand finale.
Jyotirmayee secured the title after competing against five formidable co-finalists: Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, and Tanishk Shukla.
Alongside the championship trophy, the Odisha singer took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The runners-up were also recognized for their exceptional talent, receiving cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each.
In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Indian Idol Season 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak opened up about her transition from music therapy to the national stage, representing Odisha, and her playback aspirations in Bollywood.
Q. Before entering the spotlight, you worked as a music therapist helping cancer patients through music. How did that deep, healing relationship with music shape your emotional depth as a performer on the Indian Idol stage?
"Music therapy has been one of the most important parts of my journey because it taught me that music is not just about singing well or hitting the right notes; it is also about connecting with someone emotionally. When I used to sing for cancer patients, I would see how even a simple song could bring a smile to their faces, give them comfort or make them forget their pain for a few moments. Those experiences changed the way I looked at music.
When I came to Indian Idol, I carried those experiences with me. I started understanding that every song has an emotion and that as a singer, my responsibility is to make the listener feel that emotion. My music therapy experience made me more sensitive towards lyrics, expressions and the stories behind songs. It taught me to sing from the heart rather than just from the voice.
There were moments on Indian Idol when I was nervous, under pressure, or going through a difficult phase, and I would remind myself why I started singing in the first place. The blessings and encouragement I received from the patients I worked with gave me a lot of strength. Some of them had told me that they wanted to see me perform on a platform like *Indian Idol*, so somewhere I always felt that I was carrying their dreams along with mine.
For me, music has always been a medium of healing. Whether I was singing for a patient or standing on the Indian Idol stage in front of millions of people, the intention remained the same I wanted my voice to touch someone's heart. I think that emotional connection is something I will always carry with me as a performer."
Q. You made history as the very first contestant from Odisha to win Indian Idol. What does this milestone mean to you personally, and how has the response been from people back home in Bhubaneswar?
"This is honestly a very emotional and overwhelming feeling for me. When I entered Indian Idol, my first goal was simply to sing well, learn as much as possible, and make my parents proud. I never came thinking about the trophy or the prize money. But today, to realise that I have become the first contestant from Odisha to win Indian Idol is something I don't think I will ever be able to put completely into words.
I have always been deeply connected to Odisha and to its music and culture. I have grown up listening to Odia music, devotional music, and learning classical music, so my roots have always been a very important part of my identity as a singer. To be able to represent Odisha on such a huge national platform and then bring the trophy home makes the achievement even more special.
The love I have received from Bhubaneswar and from people across Odisha has been incredible. The moment I returned home after the finale, seeing people come out to welcome me was extremely emotional. I could feel that this victory was not just being celebrated as my personal achievement; people were celebrating it as Odisha's achievement. I feel extremely blessed to have received so much love and support from my state.
My parents, my gurus, my friends, everyone who voted for me, and every person who prayed for me has been a part of this journey. I have also received so much love from the younger generation in Odisha, and if my journey can inspire even one aspiring singer from the state to believe that they can dream big and take their music to a national platform, that would mean a lot to me.
This trophy will always remind me of where I come from. I want to carry the pride of Odisha with me wherever I go and continue making music that makes my people proud."
Q. Now that you've secured the trophy and expressed a desire to do playback singing for stars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, what kind of musical genres or directors are you most eager to collaborate with first?
"Playback singing is definitely one of my biggest dreams now. I have always wanted to hear my voice in a film and see it become a part of a character's story. I have already said that I would love to sing for actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone because I admire the way they portray emotions on screen, and it would be a dream to have my voice complement their performances.
At the same time, I don't want to restrict myself to just one genre. I have been trained in Hindustani classical music and light vocal music, and my musical journey has also been deeply influenced by devotional and regional music. So I would love to explore soulful melodies, romantic songs, classical-based compositions, and even songs that have a strong Indian or folk influence. I also want to challenge myself with contemporary music and experiment with different sounds.
As far as music directors are concerned, I would love to work with composers who allow a singer to bring emotion and individuality into a song. At this stage, I am more excited about learning and exploring than putting a limitation on myself. I would love to work with both established composers and young, upcoming musicians who are creating something fresh.
My biggest dream is to become a versatile playback singer someone who can sing a romantic melody, a classical-based song, a soulful emotional number, or even something completely different with equal conviction. Indian Idol has given me the confidence and the platform, and now I want to take everything I have learnt and grow as an artist.
I don't want my journey to end with winning the trophy. For me, this is the beginning. I want to keep learning, keep experimenting, and hopefully, one day, when people hear a song in my voice, they should immediately feel the emotion behind it."
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