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  • /Exclusive: Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak opens up on Odisha's first historic win, music therapy for cancer patients & playback dreams

Exclusive: Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak opens up on Odisha's first historic win, music therapy for cancer patients & playback dreams

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak reflected on her historic win for Odisha, how her background in music therapy for cancer patients shaped her vocal depth, and her aspirations to sing playback for Bollywood leading ladies.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 07:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Exclusive: Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak opens up on Odisha's first historic win, music therapy for cancer patients & playback dreams
Image Credit: @jyotirmayeenayak_official18/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Exclusive: Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak opens up on Odisha's first historic win, music therapy for cancer patients & playback dreams
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