/Exclusive: 'Is this really the end of Vijay Salgaonkar?' Drishyam The Conclusion writer Aamil Keeyan Khan reveals

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in the Drishyam series (Hindi) wowed critics and fans alike with his impeccable performance and hard-hitting dialogues over the years. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the final part of the trilogy, featuring an original ending to the crime thriller. The film got fans talking on social media, hailing the perfect closure to the plot, and it turned out to be a money-making outing with over Rs 449.48 crore worldwide. Drishyam: The Conclusion co-writer Aamil Keeyan Khan opened up the franchise, the return of Vijay Salgaonkar and much more.
Q. Drishyam 3 in Malayalam already existed. When did you decide to build an original story instead of remaking it?
It actually didn't exist when we started writing ours. We had a draft ready even before the Malayalam draft was completed. So it wasn't a conscious decision to depart from the original. Things just happened that way.
Once we read their draft, Abhishek and the team collectively felt that the Malayalam version was perhaps best suited to its audience, and that the Hindi version could have its own interpretation of the story. So that's the direction we took.
Q. The franchise runs on Vijay staying one step ahead. How do you plot a twist that holds up on a second viewing?
I think the repeat value of a film comes from the film in its entirety, not just its twists. You can have the greatest twist in the world, but if the journey towards it is boring, you've essentially made the audience suffer for two hours just to impress them for five minutes.
So once we'd figured out the beginning and the end, the focus was on everything in between. The characters, the scenes, the conflicts, the little moments. The idea was to make whatever was happening right now so engaging that the audience temporarily forgot they were waiting for a twist.
Because the best way to surprise an audience is to first make them forget they're expecting a surprise.
Q. Is there a character or scene you fought hardest to keep in the final cut?
Not really. We'd already fought all our battles during the writing stage. By the time we went on floors, everyone was pretty much on the same page. All the arguments, disagreements, and creative wrestling matches had already happened behind closed doors. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.
Q. How much did Ajay Devgn, Tabu or Jaideep Ahlawat shape dialogue or scenes?
The dialogues and scenes were largely there on paper, but what great actors bring to a scene goes far beyond what's written. A blink, a glance, a tiny gesture, sometimes that's all it takes to elevate a moment.
For instance, the very first scene with Meera was written quite differently in an earlier draft. Tabu ma'am felt there was greater scope for performance in that scene, discussed it with Abhishek, and he agreed. So we rewrote it.
Then there's the Shani dialogue that's become so popular: "Main aadmi nahin, Shani hoon. Jis par tedhi nazar pad gayi, uska kharab time shuru."
Interestingly, I'd written that line without the word tedhi. I'm deeply interested in Vedic astrology, where Saturn's third aspect, or teesri drishti, is considered particularly harsh. Jaideep sir spontaneously added tedhi while shooting, and inadvertently made that dialogue astrologically more accurate! So now, apart from being a phenomenal actor, he's also correcting my astrology.
Similarly, in the Dhak Dhak scene, that final gesture where Ajay sir takes Jaideep sir's hands was entirely improvised. It completed the scene beautifully.
These are the little things that distinguish great actors. They don't just perform what's written. They find things in it that even the writer didn't know were there.
Q. You also contributed as a lyricist here. How did writing lyrics differ from writing the screenplay?
Javed Akhtar saab once said that writing a song is like running a hundred yards, whereas screenwriting is a marathon. I couldn't agree more.
I absolutely love writing songs. Music has always been one of the greatest joys of my life. Writing a song feels like taking a leisurely walk through a beautiful garden. Screenwriting, on the other hand, feels like being a mad scientist locked in a laboratory, desperately trying to figure out a formula while the building is on fire.
When you're writing a song, you're usually expressing the emotions of one person, perhaps two or three. But when you're writing a screenplay, you have to become everybody. All those 150 people are living rent-free inside your head.
There's a line in Drishyam: The Conclusion: "Ek aisi kahaani jiska kirdaar bhi main tha aur kahaanikaar bhi main."
That's essentially the life of a screenwriter. You're the architect of the world, its events, and every character inhabiting it. You have to think like each of them, speak in their voices, understand their choices, and anticipate how they'd react in extraordinary circumstances. And you have to remember practically everything you've written, because changing one little thing on page 90 might destroy something you established on page 12.
So yes, screenwriting is an incredibly rewarding profession. Provided you have enough hair left to enjoy the rewards.
Q. Is this really the end of Vijay Salgaonkar, or would you ever return to him?
Abhishek (Pathak) and I actually had a conversation about this. I think we're pretty much done with Vijay Salgaonkar, and I don't see us returning to him. But I can't say the same about Vijay. Whether he's done with us or not is an entirely different question.
As Murad Ali, the writer in our film, says, "Vijay kya karega, kya nahin karega, yeh ya toh Vijay jaanta hai, ya Allah jaanta hai." And frankly, after three films, I've learnt not to make predictions about that man... but for us, this is it. It's a bittersweet goodbye!
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