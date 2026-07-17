/Exclusive: Ishqnama cast Shehnaaz Gill, Jayy Randhawa & Anjum Batra opens up on surviving stunt accidents, breaking stereotypes and more

Set against the politically charged backdrop of the 1982 Indo-Pak border, director Arvindr S. Khaira's upcoming period drama, Ishqnama (2026), is positioning itself as a revolutionary anthem of love. Directly adapted from Nirmal Singh "Nimma" Langah’s deeply personal autobiography-cum-novel Hind-Pak Bordernama, the film chronicles the real-life, high-stakes romance of Nimma and Nasima, two ordinary individuals who risked everything, including their lives, to bridge the divide of a newly fenced frontier. With a tragic emotional core elevated by B Praak and Jaani’s haunting soundtrack (featuring the highly anticipated track "Narak"), Ishqnama is scheduled to pull at hearts worldwide in theatres on July 24, 2026.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, lead actors Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa, alongside the versatile Anjum Batra, sit down to discuss the pursuit of impactful storytelling, a terrifying near-death accident on set, and what it truly means to play the ultimate "universal friend."
When asked if her role in Ishqnama will finally break the cycle of not landing substantial scripts in Bollywood, Shehnaaz Gill said, "I think, mujhe lagta hai ki Bollywood me maine abhi tak right project jo mujhe impactful lagta hai ki yeh story merese aage badh rahi hai, thoda sa bhi role ho, ek minute ke liye koi aaye, toh mujhe aisa hona chahiye ki yeh story merese start hogi, meri baat hori hai story me. Toh vaisa mujhe laga ki project maine kiya nhi hai abhi, toh mai karna chahungi Bollywood me, kuch aisa impactful, mujhe koi problem nhi hai ki as a heroine hi aana hai, mujhe aisa kuch nhi hai. Mai believe karti hu ki mai characters play kru, mai accha kaam kru life me, as an artist jaani jau, not like ek sundar si ladki jo aise baal, yeh kiya voh kiya, yeh sbb mujhe nhi bhi milega toh chalega, but mujhe chahiye, ek acchi powerful stories, voh abhi tak mujhe missing lagta hai, so kaam kar rahi hu uspe bhi, ho jayega, auditions toh dete rehte hai hum. And dusra, apni industry me toh ofcourse, waha ki queen hi hu mai, toh apni industry me abhi kaam nhi krungi toh kbb karungi."
[Translation: "I think, I feel that I haven't done the right project in Bollywood yet—something I find impactful, where the story moves forward through me. Even if it's a small role, even if someone appears for just a minute, I should feel like the story starts with me, that the story is about me. I feel I haven't done that kind of project yet, so I want to do something impactful like that in Bollywood. I have no issue with whether I have to debut only as a heroine; I don't care about that. I believe in playing characters, doing good work in life, and being known as an artist—not just as a pretty girl who flips her hair or does this and that. Even if I don't get all of that, it's fine, but I want good, powerful stories, which I feel are missing so far. So I am working on that too; it will happen, we keep giving auditions. And secondly, in my own industry (Punjabi cinema), of course, I am the queen there, so if I don't work in my own industry now, when will I?"]
When asked about the reports of his head injury due to a crane malfunction during a rooftop jump scene in Amritsar, Jayy Randhawa said, "It was a technical glitch, toh mereko ek, rooftop se dusre rooftop par jump karna tha, aur jis bande ne rassi kheechni thi, voh baatein karne lag gaye peeche, toh unhone dekha hi nhi, kyuki do ropes hoti hai ek upar ko, ek seedhe ki taraf, toh aage kheechne vala banda kheech raha tha, upar vale ne kheechi hi nhi, toh voh abat kar raha tha, saamne hi maine dekha ki voh baat kar raha hai, aur mereko pata tha ki abhi ek sec me jaake mai bhidunga diwaar pe. Lekin I am so glad ki mai bach gaya, usse yeh clear hua ki mai kuch bada karunga."
[Translation: "It was a technical glitch. I had to jump from one rooftop to another, and the guy who was supposed to pull the rope started chatting in the back, so he didn't even look. Because there are two ropes—one pulls you upward, and one pulls you straight ahead—the guy pulling forward was doing his job, but the guy pulling upward didn't pull at all. He was just hanging out. I saw him talking right in front of me, and I knew that in a split second, I was going to slam into the wall. But I am so glad I survived. That made it clear to me that I am meant to do something big."]
When asked what makes his character in Ishqnama unique and challenging compared to his beloved "best friend" roles in Maamla Legal Hai and Jersey, Anjum Batra said, "Iss film me thoda sa alag hai, kyuki voh iss baar kya hai, inn dono ka bestfriend hai, toh mai yeh khaunga ki yaha par meri thodi si promotion hui hai, mereko humesha yeh bhout accha lagta hai ki jab mai, aam taur me kya hota hai ki dekho bhout saare log bolte hai, Anjum yrr tu toh typecast ho gaya, tu Jersy me bhi yhi friend tha, tu Chamkila me bhi, mai chahe Diljit Paaji ka Godfather tha but voh kahi na kahi dosti bhi thi unki, toh mai ek universal dost saabit hua hu, takreeban sabhi heroes ke liye, mereko yeh bhout accha lagta hai, mai isko enjoy karta hu, maine kbhi aisa nhi feel kiya ki arrey yrr typecast ho gaya hu, toh isme bhi mai bilkul alag nhi hu, vaisa hi hai, lekin iss baar kya hai ki, Naseema and Nimma, dono ka yeh dost hai."
He continued, "Iss baar look se thoda sa khela gaya hai, shyd voh meri pehli ki hui fillmo me aisa look nhi tha, toh mereko lagta hai ki mereko iss roop me dekhne ka audience ke liye ek naayi cheez hogi."
[Translation: "In this film, it's a little different because this time, he is the best friend to both of them. So, I would say I've gotten a bit of a promotion here! I always really like it when—usually what happens is a lot of people say, 'Anjum man, you've gotten typecast, you played the same friend in Jersey, and in Chamkila too.' Even though I was Diljit Paaji's 'Godfather' (in Chamkila), there was still a bond of friendship there. So, I have proven to be a universal friend for almost all heroes. I really like this, I enjoy it, and I've never felt like, 'Oh man, I've been typecast.' So in this film, I'm not entirely different; it's similar, but the twist this time is that he is a friend to both Naseema and Nimma."
He continued, "This time, they have experimented a bit with my look. Perhaps I didn't have a look like this in my previous films, so I feel that seeing me in this avatar will be something new for the audience."]
Ishqnama is all set to hit the big screens on July 24, 2026.
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