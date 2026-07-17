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  • /Exclusive: Ishqnama cast Shehnaaz Gill, Jayy Randhawa & Anjum Batra opens up on surviving stunt accidents, breaking stereotypes and more

Exclusive: Ishqnama cast Shehnaaz Gill, Jayy Randhawa & Anjum Batra opens up on surviving stunt accidents, breaking stereotypes and more

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News English, Ishqnama stars Shehnaaz Gill, Jayy Randhawa, and Anjum Batra lay bare the reality of bringing their cross-border saga to life, detailing personal industry struggles, a terrifying on-set accident, and the challenge of breaking cinematic stereotypes.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Exclusive: Ishqnama cast Shehnaaz Gill, Jayy Randhawa & Anjum Batra opens up on surviving stunt accidents, breaking stereotypes and more
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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