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  • /Exclusive: Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with 'terminal ileitis': What you should know about inflammatory gut condition

Exclusive: Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with 'terminal ileitis': What you should know about inflammatory gut condition

On Doctors' Day 2026, here's understanding what is Terminal Ileitis - an inflammatory gut condition, which actress Jasmine Bhasin has been diagnosed with.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Exclusive: Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with 'terminal ileitis': What you should know about inflammatory gut condition
Image Credit: Instagram/@Alygoni

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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