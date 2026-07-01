/Exclusive: Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with 'terminal ileitis': What you should know about inflammatory gut condition

Popular television actress Jasmine Bhasin, who was in Dubai a few days back to celebrate her 36th birthday with beau Aly Goni had a tough time as she fell sick and was rushed to the hospital. The former Bigg Boss star took to her social media handle and revealed about her condition. She said that she has been diagnosed with 'Terminal Ileitis' - an inflammatory gut condition.
Terminal Ileitis is inflammation (-itis) of the last part of the small intestine (terminal ileum). This is not a disease by itself but is rather a finding. It is often equated with Crohn's disease, an autoimmune condition, but there are other common causes such as: Bacterial infections (e.g., Salmonella, Yersinia, Campylobacter) or intestinal tuberculosis or viral infections. Even some drugs such as pain reliever or NSAID can trigger this. It is necessary to identify the cause as this affects treatment, which differs widely, since treatment is based on the cause.
Dr Chetan Kalal, Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai shares that "It is important to note that the word 'terminal ileitis' does not necessarily indicate a dangerous disorder or a high risk (depending on the cause. Inflammatory disease of the terminal ileum can be mild and self-limited or severe. With the correct treatment, most people recover. In some cases, which are more severely inflamed, there may be dehydration, intense pain, the failure to eat, bleeding or, rarely, complications like intestinal blockage or perforation."
If, however, the inflammation is caused by conditions such as Crohn's disease or TB of the intestines, then there is a possibility that treatment will be required on an ongoing basis to avoid complications.
Anyone who has a persistent abdominal pain, prolonged diarrhoea, blood in stools, fever or unexplained weight loss should be evaluated by a medical professional before attempting any self-medicines.Symptoms depend on the cause but tend to have pain in the lower right side of the abdomen, diarrhoea (sometimes with blood in the stool), fever, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting.
The symptoms that last for weeks should be followed by additional tests, including colonoscopy or imaging and stool tests, for some infectious reasons.
Dr Pramod Kadam, Consultant, General Surgery, Ruby Hall Clinic added, "Since there are a variety of causes of terminal ileitis, there is no single prevention method.All people can do to limit their risk from infectious causes is to:
- Practising good hand hygiene.
- Eating well cooked food and drinking safe water, particularly when travelling.
- Rejection of raw or undercooked meats, poultry, egg and unpasteurized dairy.
- Thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables.
- Not using unnecessary antibiotics or painkillers (like ibuprofen or diclofenac) unless a doctor recommends them.
- Don't smoke, as smoking worsens and increases the risk of Crohn's disease.
While no food can cure terminal ileitis, a balanced diet can be beneficial in boosting overall gastrointestinal health, particularly when recovering from the disease. It is preferable to use oats, brown rice, green leafy vegetables, and fruits. Nuts and lentils aid also. Curd or Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria. And good hydration is crucial. Some patients may find it easier to tolerate a low fibre diet during an acute attack when there is a lot of pain or diarrhoea.
Eating recommendations, then, should be personalised according to the diagnosis and severity of symptoms.
However, anyone who has a persistent abdominal pain, prolonged diarrhoea, blood in stools, fever or unexplained weight loss should be evaluated by a medical professional before attempting any self-medicines.
(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any medical condition.)
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