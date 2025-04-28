Exclusive: 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' Actor Kunal Kapoor Reveals Saif Ali Khan Is 'Charming, Fun'; Jaideep Ahlawat 'Deeply Grounded'!

Filmmakers Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal's stylised crime thriller 'Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins' began streaming on Netflix from April 25, 2025. The slick actioner is filled with many adrenaline-pumping, moments, packed with a stellar star cast of Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta, the heist drama is a gritty edgy-of-the film. Actor Kunal Kapoor in a chat with Zee News Digital shares how was it to shift from playing his usual calm guy to a no-nonsense cop and much more:

Q. How Was It Playing A No-Nonsense Cop?

A. It was a refreshing change. I’ve mostly played emotionally complex or internalized characters, so stepping into the shoes of someone so direct, sharp, and unapologetically tough was exciting. Also I’ve got a chance to do some action and play a tough ruthless cop so it was very exciting

Q. Most Noticeable Trait Or Quality Of Your Jewel Thief Co-Stars – Saif And Jaideep

A. Saif has this effortless charm and spontaneity. He brings a lot of fun and unpredictability to his performance, which makes him really exciting to watch. Jaideep, on the other hand, is deeply grounded. He brings a lot of truth to his characters. There's a quiet intensity in his craft that I really admire. Working alongside both of them was a great experience.

Q. How Was It On The Sets Of Jewel Thief?

A. It was great honestly the script demanded a lot of focus and energy, but the vibe on set was collaborative and focused. We had a great team everyone was passionate about the story we were telling, which made the long hours feel worth it.

Q. Tell Us About Your Telugu Debut With Chiranjeevi

A. It’s a huge honour. Chiranjeevi sir is a legend and getting to share screen space with him is both exciting and humbling. The Telugu industry is full of energy and scale, I’m thrilled to connect with a wider audience.

Q. Share Your Views On Why Fans Should Watch 'Jewel Thief' On Netflix

A. Because it’s not your regular heist drama. It has style, substance, and solid performances from a very talented cast. There’s tension, twists, and a lot happening beneath the surface.