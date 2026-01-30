EXCLUSIVE: Kala Ghoda Festival chairperson Brinda Milker speaks on OTT vs theatres and iconic film launches

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is one of India’s most expansive cultural celebrations, featuring over 350 programmes, hundreds of visual art installations, and activities spread across more than 30 venues. Now in its 26th year, this edition is especially significant, given the high expectations following last year’s festival.

In this candid and exclusive conversation, Brinda Milker, the Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, speaks as the iconic event marks its 26th year as Asia’s largest arts festival, promising an exciting lineup of celebrations and experiences ahead. The literature segment boasts renowned authors such as Kiran Desai, while the music lineup includes celebrated artists like Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Deshpande, Monali Thakur, and Kavita Seth, among others.

01. What makes the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival truly unique, and how does it manage to feel fresh and different with every edition?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is unique because every year feels different. It is not about glamour alone; it is about engaged, thinking audiences. It is perhaps the only festival that truly brings together every form of art, dance, music, theatre, cinema, visual arts, and even urban design and decor, under one umbrella. The festival also plays an important role in celebrating and revitalising Mumbai’s historic art and cultural district.

This year, we are launching such as O’ Romeo and Do Deewane Sheher Mein, including exclusive trailer showcases and previews.

02. Is there a film screened at Kala Ghoda that stayed long after the festival ended?

Last year, we hosted the premiere of Boman Irani’s film The Mehta Boys. It was a beautifully made and widely appreciated film, and the launch was particularly memorable.

03. With the rapid rise of OTT platforms, do you think the theatrical experience is declining?

I don’t think cinema is declining at all. Films like Dhurandhar have done very well. I think there will be fewer theatrical releases now, especially for smaller films, because people first think about OTT. Many small films actually do better there. Take Laapataa Ladies, for example, it didn’t do very well in theatres, but the moment it came on OTT, it became the number one film on the platform.

So I don’t see this as good or bad; it’s just the new trend. Some films can afford to release in theatres and then go to OTT, but sometimes smaller films should release only on OTT, while big films like Chhaava belong on the big screen. Kala Ghoda has also seen many memorable film launches, Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Queen with Amit Trivedi and Kangana Ranaut, and every year, we’ve had major film launches at the festival.

04. What is the selection process for films and artists at the festival?

Typically, films that are nearing release or are newly released approach the festival as a promotional platform. Kala Ghoda provides a direct and engaged audience, making it an accessible and effective space for interaction between filmmakers and viewers.

05. Has any film at Kala Ghoda sparked major public discussion or controversy?

The launch of Queen stands out the most. No one anticipated how big the film would become; it went on to be a massive success after its release. Over the years, most films launched at the festival have done well. The only exception was Fitoor, which was a well-made film but didn’t perform as expected commercially.

06. Which Indian filmmaker inspires you the most?

One person I deeply admire is Jackie Shroff. He often arrives unannounced, sits among the audience like everyone else, without promoting a film. His genuine love for the festival and the arts, and his encouragement of others to attend, truly sets him apart.

Organised by the Kala Ghoda Association, the festival began in 1999 as a local initiative and has since grown into one of Asia’s largest multidisciplinary street arts festivals.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 will take place from January 31 in the Kala Ghoda area of Churchgate, Mumbai. The festival will conclude on February 8 with special performances by Farhan Akhtar and Monali Thakur, marking a spectacular finale to Mumbai’s greatest cultural extravaganza.