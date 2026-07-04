/Exclusive: Kapil Kanpuriya says audience hatred for his villain role was 'the biggest compliment'

Kapil Kanpuriya (Kapil Shukla) is an Indian actor and digital content creator who has successfully transitioned from creating viral regional content to establishing himself in the OTT entertainment space. He gained recognition with Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, where his character undergoes a dramatic transformation from the first season to a darker, more intense arc in the second. Expanding his repertoire, Kapil will next be seen in Sony LIV's Dil Cheer Ke Dekh, portraying an honest and principled politician, alongside another upcoming project for Amazon Prime Video.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Kapil Kanpuriya opened up about his journey from being a popular digital content creator to carving a space for himself in the OTT industry.
Here is the complete transcript of the conversation:
Q. You started by making hundreds of thousands laugh on YouTube. How hard was it mentally to drop that funny, relatable guy persona and find a dark, villainous side for OTT?
"Honestly, it wasn’t easy. When people know you for making them laugh, they naturally expect the same version of you everywhere. But as an actor, I never wanted to be limited to one image. Deep down, I always believed I could do much more than comedy.
For a negative role, I had to completely disconnect from the Kapil people know on social media. I spent a lot of time understanding the character’s mindset instead of trying to look like a villain. Every negative character believes he’s right, and once I understood that, the performance became much more real. It was challenging, but that’s exactly what made it exciting. As an actor, growth only happens when you’re willing to step out of your comfort zone."
Q. A lot of creators worry their internet fanbase won’t follow them into serious roles. Did you ever feel left out of the creator loop or worry your followers wouldn’t accept you as a bad guy?
"Of course, that thought crosses your mind. When people have loved you for a certain kind of content, you wonder how they’ll react when they see a completely different side of you.
But I also believe audiences are much smarter today. If you’re honest with your performance, they’ll accept you. After Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, I received messages from people saying they actually hated my character. For an actor, that’s probably one of the biggest compliments because it means they believed the performance. That gave me confidence that people are ready to see me beyond comedy, and I’m really grateful for that."
Q. You’re going from a dark villain on JioHotstar to an honest, clean politician in Sony LIV’s Dil Cheer Ke Dekh. How do you prepare for two roles that are total polar opposites?
"For me, preparation always starts with understanding the person, not the profession. A villain and an honest politician may look completely opposite on paper, but both have their own beliefs, emotions and reasons behind every decision they make.
I try not to carry anything from one character to another. I spend time with the script, understand their body language, the way they speak, how they react under pressure, and slowly build that person from scratch. That’s the beauty of acting, you get to live completely different lives without bringing yesterday’s character into today’s performance."
Q. What is the single best piece of advice you’ve been given along the way that has completely stayed with you?
"One piece of advice I’ll never forget is: 'Never chase fame, chase your craft. Fame will come and go, but your work will always speak for you.'
That has stayed with me through every phase, from making YouTube IG videos to working on OTT shows. Whenever I feel confused or under pressure, I remind myself that my only job is to become a better actor than I was yesterday. Everything else is just a byproduct."
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