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  • /Exclusive: Kapil Kanpuriya says audience hatred for his villain role was 'the biggest compliment'

Exclusive: Kapil Kanpuriya says audience hatred for his villain role was 'the biggest compliment'

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Kapil Kanpuriya opened up about his journey from viral content creator to OTT actor, embracing intense roles and breaking free from his comedy image.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Exclusive: Kapil Kanpuriya says audience hatred for his villain role was 'the biggest compliment'
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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