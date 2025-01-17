Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly planning to take strong measures to protect her family’s privacy following the shocking knife attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence. The incident, which has left the Kapoor-Pataudi family deeply shaken, has raised concerns about their safety, prompting Kareena to reconsider the constant presence of paparazzi outside her home.

Ever since the birth of her sons, Taimur and Jeh, the family has been under constant media scrutiny, with photographers stationed outside their residence 24/7. While Kareena has always maintained a cordial relationship with the paparazzi, this recent incident has made her rethink the level of exposure her family receives.

A source close to the paparazzi told Zee News English, “Kareena is indeed worried, and it will be no surprise to us if she releases a statement asking us to stop covering her family. She has always respected us, and we will have to oblige if she makes that decision.”

In light of Saif’s attack, Kareena issued an emotional statement urging the media and paparazzi to respect her family’s privacy. She said:

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.

While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”



Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his home during an attempted robbery. While he sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital, he is now out of danger. The intruder, who attacked Saif, has been arrested by Mumbai police, bringing some relief to the family.