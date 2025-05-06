Exclusive: Kaveri Kapur On Strong Bond With Parents Shekhar Kapur And Suchitra Krishnamoorthi; Talks About Starring In Masoom 2

New Delhi: Taking forward the legacy of celebrated parents Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Kaveri Kapur is all set to make her own niche space in the showbiz world. She made her debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story earlier this year and is now looking forward to starring in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom 2 - sequel to 1983 classic Masoom. In an interview with Zee News Digital, she opened up music being her first love, acting and solid bond with parents.

Q. While growing up, did Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's profession intrigue you?

A. Music has always intrigued me. I've been singing since I was six. and I wrote my first song at nine. That's something I've always been very, very passionate about. But in terms of acting, I didn't ever think I would be an actor. I was really, really very shy, like to the point where during school performances, I would cry before I had to go on stage. I didn't want to do drama in school. So while growing up, no, I didn't. I mean, of course, it intrigued me, as there were things about it that I found interesting, and I enjoyed watching them and experiencing it through them. But I never thought that I would be an actor. But as I got older, I grew into my personality more, shed that shyness and insecurity and I really started to develop a curiosity for it. That's when everything changed.

Q. What did you learn from Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. How was the experience?

A. First of all, I learnt that I want to be an actor, that I have a passion for acting. I discovered this through the process of Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. Since I was a complete beginner, I learnt a lot from Kunal sir as well as Vardhaan about acting and about the craft. Just being on set was an amazing experience. I had so much fun. I had such a great rapport with Kunal because I think he really understood my personality. He was able to give me the correct guidance based on my personality and my instinctive way of approaching acting.

Q. Masoom remains a classic, Masoom 2 would be a huge responsibility. Do you feel the pressure?

A. I definitely feel the weight of the responsibility and it is a bit intimidating. However, I know I’m in the right hands and surrounded by people that are masters of their craft and I find a lot of comfort in that. I know I’m going to learn a lot and I’m also actively trying not to allow the pressure to get to me, because overthinking always tends to stifle my creativity.

Q. Tell us about your bond with mom and dad.

A. My bond with both my parents is pretty strong but quite different. My mum and I have a more traditional parent-child relationship whereas my father and I are so similar that we’ve become like friends now.

Q. Do you plan to pursue singing full-time along with acting in future?

A. 100%. Music is my first love and I don’t think it’s something I’ll ever give up. Songwriting is how I started to first explore my self, the world and my creativity. It’s the space in which I feel most like myself.