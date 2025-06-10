Exclusive: Kkusum Star Nausheen Ali Sardar Opens Up On Her Show Vasudha, And OTT Debut On Her Bucket List

Nausheen Ali Sardar made her sensational debut with Kkusum - a Balaji Telefilm's backed Ekta Kapoor's show. She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Three: Love, Lies, Betrayal. She is now seen in Vasudha where she plays Chandrika Singh Chauhan — a woman both revered and feared. As Chandrika, an incredibly layered and powerful character, Nausheen shares insights on her journey with Vasudha, the evolution of Indian television, and her personal growth as an actor.

Q. Kkusum made you a household name in the early 2000s. What has changed since then in the TV industry?

Television has grown and changed in so many ways. There’s an influx of passionate new talent, and the storytelling has become more diverse and layered. The pace is quicker, the expectations higher, and the style of working is constantly evolving. What hasn’t changed, though, is the deep emotional connection that Indian television creates—especially through stories centred around strong, resilient women. These narratives have a timeless quality. As someone who's seen the industry inside-out, I believe the medium remains incredibly powerful when driven by heart and intention. I’m optimistic about where it’s headed and hopeful we continue to improve both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Q. What do you find more satisfying today - TV, Films or OTT?

I’ve had the privilege of working across television and films and also explored the OTT space with a special appearance in a Balaji show. It was a unique experience—one that truly pushed me out of my comfort zone, as for the first time in my career, I was asked to use abusive language. I do not abuse in real life either, so it was genuinely challenging—both as an actor and as a person. Believe it or not, I struggled through nearly 50 takes and still couldn’t bring myself to say it. It's just not who I am. That was one of those moments that really tested my boundaries. That said, I admire the kind of powerful storytelling that has been emerging on OTT platforms. There is so much creative freedom and depth, and I would love to be part of a meaningful project in that space someday. It is definitely on my bucket list.

Q. You also featured in music videos earlier but not anymore. Is it deliberate?

I have enjoyed being part of music videos in the past—they were creatively refreshing and allowed me to explore a different side of performance. But at the moment, my schedule with Vasudha keeps me completely occupied. That said, I am always open to exciting opportunities when the timing is right, and the project feels creatively fulfilling.

Q. What's keeping you busy these days? Tell us more about your experience working on Vasudha?

Vasudha has me completely immersed right now! With episodes airing seven days a week and each one running 36 to 38 minutes, the schedule is intense—but also incredibly rewarding. When you’re part of a project you truly believe in, it’s all worth it. The team is fantastic, the energy on set is always upbeat, and we’re all working together to create something meaningful.

My days are quite packed, and even on the rare day off, I focus on recharging. I’m a huge movie buff and a total movie enthusiast—there’s hardly a night that goes by without me watching something. My evenings now are all about grounding rituals—spending time with my family, cuddling with my pets, and winding down for some much-needed rest. It’s a different pace, but one I have come to cherish.

Q5. Any upcoming projects you wanna talk about?

At the moment, I’m fully focused on Vasudha. I do receive offers for other television projects, but I’ve always preferred to commit to one project at a time, especially with daily soaps. Unless it’s a cameo or something in the fantasy or historical genre, I usually don’t take on additional roles while actively working on a show.

I have never believed in spreading myself too thin or trying to balance two full-time roles. For me, it’s always been about quality over quantity—about immersing myself completely in the character I am portraying. Right now, I’m thoroughly enjoying my journey with Vasudha, and I want to give it everything I’ve got. I truly believe in sincerity, focus, and doing complete justice to every role I take on.