Exclusive: Mandala Murders Actor Siddhanth Kapoor On Playing Baddie On-Screen & His Bond With Sister Shraddha Kapoor

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's on Siddhanth Kapoor recently starred in much-talked about series 'Mandala Murders'. He played the character of Ajay Yadav and received praise for his performance. In a quick chat with Zee News Digital, we asked him about his likeness for playing a baddie on-screen to what professional advice he gets from his dad and sister Shraddha Kapoor.

Q. How was Mandala Murders experience for you & what prep did you take on?

A. Experience was unbelievable because, first of all, it's a buyer app. We had an amazing team. We had an amazing dop, director, production designer. The production was amazing. The locations were mind blowing, the actors. So, yeah, the overall whole vibe of the set and the whole process was amazing.

Q. Which character other than yours did you like the most in 'Mandala Murders' and why?

A. Uh, the character that I really like the most is Surveen's character because she's always been one of my favourites. Also, her performance is always bang on. She really adapts the character really well and gets into the skin of it.

Q. We have seen you mostly play grey characters on-screen. Any special reason?

A. Uh, Yeah. Uh, gray. I like gray shades. You know, it gives always a challenge to me. So, um, I like taking on these challenges.

Q. Do you take professional advice from dad Shakti Kapoor?

A. No professional advice from that given yet. It's always just I've seen him do it.

Q. What influence does sister Shraddha Kapoor has in your life?

A. So yeah. Um, my sister, yeah, we share a very great relation. So it's a amazing friendly bond. So, uh, it's it's great.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects and roles.

A. I have a few upcoming projects coming on with Nawaz, one with Babil. So, um, yeah, I just look forward to that.

Q. Do you plan to star with your dad and sister in a film sometime in future?

A. With my dad and my sister, I've already done Hasina with my sister and with my dad. Who knows?

Q. Besides acting, what is your passion?

A. My passion is music. I play a lot of professional poker, uh, a lot of DJing, a lot of singing. So these are the things I like doing, traveling, and quite a lot of file. Uh, Yeah.

