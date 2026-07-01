/Exclusive: Mangal Lakshmi actress Urvashi Upadhyay says 'women continue to rule television'

Actress Urvashi Upadhyay has been working in the television industry for nearly two decades and continues to win hearts with her performance in popular daily soaps. She was recently seen in hit TV show 'Mangal Lakshmi' which concluded a few days back. Recalling her experience on working in the successful project, her immense social media presence and battling health issues - the actress opened up with Zee News Digital and shared her inputs.
Q. A look back at your TV debut in Hamari Devrani, what advice you would give your younger self?
Hamari Devrani was my very first television show, and it is extremely close to my heart. Just like your first love is always special, your first show is something you can never forget. It gave me countless memories and experiences that helped shape me into a better person.
My entire life changed because of theatre. It was theatre that brought me into the world of television. Learning everything there—from understanding the technical aspects of television to facing the camera—was a completely new experience for me. Hamari Devrani played a huge role in helping me grow, not just as an actor but also as a person.
It also helped me refine my acting skills. Theatre and television are very different mediums. The way we perform live on stage is completely different from performing in front of a camera. Fortunately, I have always had a very strong memory, and people have often appreciated me for that. I am known as a one-take artist because I rarely forget my dialogues.
Even when there are long and complicated scenes, they never feel difficult to me. Whether it is a lengthy monologue or even a fifteen-page scene, I don't see it as a challenge. In fact, I enjoy it because it reminds me of my theatre days and brings back those wonderful memories.
When I look back at Hamari Devrani, the idea of giving advice to my younger self or making notes about what I should have done differently feels a little strange to me. However, there is one thing I would like to share.
I have often said that during our time, social media simply did not exist. If I talk about 2007 or 2008, I actually witnessed the arrival of Facebook with my own eyes. Later, I also saw Instagram emerge and become a major part of people's lives.
Back then, it was the era of newspapers and magazines. Journalists would come and interview us in person. Magazine features were highly valued, and we had the opportunity to meet media professionals face-to-face. There was a different warmth and connection in those interactions.
While today's digital world has made communication much faster and easier, there was something truly special about that era. The relationships felt more personal, the interactions were more meaningful, and every interview carried a unique charm.
That is why Hamari Devrani will always remain a special chapter in my life—not just because it was my first show, but because it represents a time of learning, growth, memories, and the beginning of a journey that changed my life forever.
Q. Were you apprehensive about your role in Mangal Laxmi? How has been the overall experience?
When Mangal Lakshmi came to me, the character of Kusum was very positive. But along with being positive, it had many layers. Kusum was the connecting link that held everyone together. She was always there to protect Mangal, stand by her like a shield, focus more on her strengths than her mistakes, and at the same time continue to guide and teach her.
She also cared deeply for Lakshmi. Since Lakshmi had lost her mother and Mangal had taken responsibility for raising her, Kusum made sure that Mangal never felt burdened by that responsibility and that everything was handled properly. Kusum was instrumental in ensuring Lakshmi's marriage happened with the right person. When she learned that Gayatri's son's girlfriend was not the right match, Kusum was the first person to discover the truth. She even went to confront the girl herself and that entire track became one of the most interesting and high-TRP moments of the show.
Kusum's relationship with her sister-in-law and her ability to handle situations at Gayatri's house were also very interesting aspects of her character. What made Kusum truly special was the way she dealt with difficult situations. Even before Saumya herself fully understood the consequences of her actions, Kusum knew how to maintain boundaries and keep situations under control.
The most powerful phase of Kusum's journey came when she discovered that her son Adit was having an affair with Saumya, a girl who frequently visited their home and worked with him. Normally, when people discover something upsetting, they react immediately. Even if a mug breaks at home, we tend to react emotionally. But Kusum was different.
When she learned that her son was betraying Mangal—the daughter-in-law she had chosen with complete trust—she handled the situation with remarkable maturity and responsibility. Instead of creating drama or blaming Mangal for not being able to save her marriage, she tried to understand both sides. She explained to Mangal that after ten or twelve years of marriage, relationships can sometimes lose their spark and that it was important to continue nurturing them. At the same time, she also spoke to Adit and tried to make him understand his mistakes.
Any other woman might have created a huge conflict, blamed the daughter-in-law, or turned the situation into a major family dispute. But Kusum chose a different path. She even organized another wedding ceremony for Mangal and Adit so they could relive their special moments together and perhaps rediscover the emotions they had lost over the years. She recreated family moments, arranged family photographs, and made every effort to save their relationship.
For me, Kusum was an incredibly interesting character because she was strong, dominant, and highly respected within the family. Whatever she said carried weight. That also meant I had a huge responsibility as an actor. I had to ensure that despite being authoritative, she never appeared negative.
Interestingly, before I even entered the show, viewers already had certain expectations because I had played many hardcore negative characters in the past. People were asking, “Will you make the daughter-in-law cry in this show as well?” or “Will you trouble the bahu again?” My image as a strict and negative mother-in-law had already been established, so I also had the challenge of breaking that image.
Kusum was a woman who upheld family values, traditions, culture, and responsibilities. She supported her daughter-in-law, corrected her son when necessary, scolded him for his mistakes, and if required, was even willing to throw him out of the house.
One of the most emotional scenes for me was when Kusum tied a sacred wish-thread on a wish tree for Adit's happiness. Later, when she discovered that he had betrayed Mangal and cheated on her for years, she returned to that same tree and removed the thread. She told Adit that she wished she had never made that wish in the first place. Those scenes were extremely emotional and difficult to perform.
Overall, my journey with Mangal Lakshmi has been incredibly beautiful. I learned so much from this character. I truly believe that only fortunate actors get the opportunity to play such layered and meaningful roles. I felt very lucky to portray Kusum. There was always a sense of responsibility and pressure because I wanted to do complete justice to such a powerful and beautifully written character.
Q. You are an avid social media user. Do you consciously decide the type of content you want to share or just go with the flow?
My journey with social media has been quite unique. There is actually a small story behind it. When Facebook first came out, I didn't really understand it. I had no idea why I should download it, what I would post there, how I would use it, or what it was even meant for. Eventually, a friend who was working with me on Devrani downloaded it for me.
The story was very similar when Instagram arrived. At that time, the actress who played my daughter in a show helped me set up my account. But when you don't personally have an interest in something, it takes a long time to understand how to use it and what to do with it. For me, that understanding came much later, even after the lockdown.
Before that, I had tried many different things on social media. I tried comedy videos, lip-sync content, dance videos, and even trending reels. But I never felt truly satisfied with any of it. Nothing felt authentic to me or something I genuinely wanted to see on my own social media page.
Then I was cast as an IPS officer in a show. Wearing the uniform made me feel that I couldn't do comedy in that avatar, nor could I post songs or the kind of content I had been experimenting with. That's when I posted the Hanuman Chalisa for the first time.
Suddenly, my profile started receiving a lot of likes and positive comments. I feel that spirituality and faith often guide us toward the right path. Wherever our roots lie, they help us understand what we should do and how we should move forward.
After that experience, I felt inspired to create content in my own words—content that I personally needed, enjoyed, and believed could positively impact society. I wanted to share thoughts that could guide people, give them hope, and spread positivity.
That is how my journey of creating motivational reels began.
I don't post just for the sake of posting, nor do I post for followers. I believe every post should have meaning. It should convey something valuable and carry a purpose. As actors, people already see the characters we portray on screen. But there is another side of us—our real selves. I wanted to share what I, as Urvashi Upadhyay, truly think and what I want to contribute to my audience and society.
There are many days when I don't post anything at all because I don't find a thought that feels meaningful enough. People often tell me, "You haven't posted in so many days, your reach will drop." But I always ask myself—am I posting for reach? Am I posting for followers? The answer is no.
I post only when I genuinely feel that something is worth sharing. For me, a post should deserve to be posted.
That has been my entire thought process and journey with social media.
Q. You have spent more than 2 decades in TV industry, what is one major shift in how Indian television writes female characters now?
I think one thing that has not changed is that women continue to rule television. Whether it was Saas Bahu Devrani Jethani Ki Kahani, or any other family drama, the central audience and the central characters have always been women.
However, I have noticed a change. Earlier, stories were mostly driven by love stories. The heroine would often be shown as helpless, while the villain would be the most powerful person in the family. The daughter-in-law would suffer endlessly, be blamed for everything, and only after a very long time would she finally raise her voice and fight for herself. Hero-heroine love stories dominated television.
Today, we are getting to see stories that send a positive message to society. They show that there is no age limit to starting life afresh. First of all, I would like to talk about Kusum from Mangal Lakshmi. Until now, mothers-in-law were often portrayed as women who never loved or supported their daughters-in-law. They were shown as manipulative, constantly criticizing them and saying things like, “What did your mother teach you?”
But in Mangal Lakshmi, the story is completely different. Even when Mangal's own mother makes serious mistakes and betrays her daughter—for example, by taking away jewelry meant for her wedding—Kusum handles the situation with great maturity. Instead of humiliating Mangal, she tells her, “Your mother may not have protected your dignity, but now you are the daughter-in-law of our house, and I will stand by you.” Kusum even removes her own jewelry and gives it to her daughter-in-law, showing support during a difficult time.
I feel that when one woman understands and supports another woman, society moves forward. Television is giving society the message that a mother-in-law is not always the enemy of her daughter-in-law; she can also be her strongest support system.
The stories are still centered around women, but now they reflect the realities of our daily lives more closely. Television acts as a mirror to society. Whatever happens around us, we take those experiences, present them beautifully, and bring them back to society through storytelling.
Today, we are also seeing positive changes in society. Technology has advanced, opportunities have increased, and we are seeing many successful female entrepreneurs. I believe this change is important and necessary.
As the saying goes, “Yatra Naryastu Pujyante, Ramante Tatra Devataah”—where women are respected, the gods reside happily. I think people are beginning to understand this more deeply today, and that is a very positive change.
Q. You are an avid social media user. Do you consciously decide the type of content you want to share or just go with the flow?
Making friends and maintaining those friendships in television is very difficult. A bond does get created because we spend more time on set than we do at home. We eat together, discuss scripts, and share so many experiences, so naturally a connection develops over time.
However, once a show ends, it becomes very difficult to meet each other regularly or find time for one another. People move on to different shows, their shooting locations change, their schedules become different, and often their timings do not match with ours. On top of that, Mumbai traffic makes visiting each other's homes even more challenging.
That said, I still have several friends from Devrani who remain very close to me. One of them is Bhuppy, Krishna Gokani. Even today, if she wants to meet me, she simply asks where I am and sometimes comes directly to my set. If I am busy with a shot, she patiently waits in my makeup room until I am free. Then we sit together, eat food, chat, and spend time catching up. Similarly, when I have a day off, I sometimes visit her home.
We may occasionally forget to wish each other on birthdays, but that doesn't really matter anymore because our friendship has grown beyond such formalities.
There are also friends from other shows with whom I continue to share a strong bond. One of them is Meena Mir. Even today, our friendship remains just as strong. I have seen people finish their shoots and go home, but I remember one time when I was on a night shift. She finished her own shoot around 6:30 or 7 in the evening and came straight to my set. She stayed with me, talking and keeping me company until my pack-up, and our conversations never seemed to end.
She often tells me, "I wish we get another opportunity to work together because the time we spent together was truly amazing." We worked together on Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein, and she says that even if the pay is less, she would still do the project if it meant getting the chance to work with me again. She genuinely loves me, and that affection means a lot to me.
In the same way, I share a wonderful bond with Chahat Pandey and Rashami Desai as well. There are many such friends from the industry with whom I still stay connected.
Even today, when we suddenly meet after a long time, the happiness feels exactly the same. The excitement returns instantly, and we end up sharing countless conversations and memories with one another, just like old times.
Q. After battling health issues for a while, are you now all hale and hearty. What measures did you take?
My health issues were connected, somewhere, to the loss of my mother in 2019. Even after that, I was never really able to come out of that pain. I got busy and started doing shows. My Bharatanatyam guru always tells me that only art can help an artist come out of such difficult phases. For some time, I didn't feel like working, but eventually I took up work because I knew I had to step out and move forward. However, somewhere deep inside, that pain kept eating away at me, and slowly it started affecting my health.
But after a certain point, I realized that even six years after my mother's passing, the pain was still just as intense. Then I thought, if something were to happen to me tomorrow, what would happen to my children? They are still very young. That's when I understood that health is extremely important. If we are healthy, we can take care of our entire family.
That realization marked the beginning of a new journey for me. I decided that I needed to heal, I needed to stay healthy. If I remain healthy, I will be able to do my work well, take care of my family properly, and also give a positive message to others about how important it is to stay healthy.
Every sorrow, every grief, every difficulty, every challenge—whether today or tomorrow—you eventually have to come out of it, because that is what life is. Today my mother has left this world, and one day we too will have to leave this world. That is the truth of life. Understanding this truth, the very first thing I did was focus on improving my health.
Yes, I am healed. I am healed because I have understood this deeply from within. I have gained the wisdom to realize how important it is. Even today, whenever I get time, I prioritize my family, my diet, going for walks, practicing yoga, or doing any activity that I enjoy. Those are the things I love spending my time on.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.