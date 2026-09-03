After making her debut with Sadda Haq, in which she played the lead role of Sanyukta Agarwal, Harshita Gaur shot to the limelight with her character of Dimpy Pandit in the superhit web series Mirzapur (2018). An engineering graduate, she pursued her dreams of acting and soon became a shining star. She told Zee News Digital about her upcoming project 'Mirzapur The Movie', reuniting with the OG cast and opened up about her dancing skills, as she is a trained Kathak dancer.
1. Your Mirzapur character Dimpy, by your own admission, overshadowed some of your other work. How does that feel at this stage in your career?
Yes, I think the only reason I said Dimpy overshadowed others is that the show became so big. Dimpy Pandit's character became so big, obviously, because the show became so big and every character in it became so big.
At this stage of my career, it's not like I'm upset about it; I'm only grateful. And I'm for sure, I know that there'll be many opportunities that come my way, where Harshita Gaur will also, you know, probably be in another character, and that character will also sort of shine. Right now, it's just a little overpowering because Dimpy Pandit has been the strongest character after Sadda Haq, after Sanyukta, that I have done.
And the project became very, very, very big. So again, to answer how I feel, I don't think I have, I mean, I feel good about it. I mean, not the fact that it overshadows, but the fact that it's so big that I can even say this.
2. How has Dimpy evolved from the show to the film — what did you want to bring to her that hadn't been explored yet?
Dimpy evolved from the show to the film. So right now we are going back to season 1. So basically, it's not an evolution that's happening forward because we are going backwards in time. So of course, Harshita Gaur, as an actor, has evolved. So because of that, I am sure that when you see Dimpy now in the film, I will probably come across as a better performer. I don't know if I can say so. But definitely because I could at least feel a lot more things, because I have evolved as an actor, I feel. So that's the evolution that has happened.
I think in the show, we've not explored Dimpy's skills, which is also dancing, which is Harshita's. I think that has been explored a little bit in the film. So I think that was a good addition and a fresh experience for me.
3. The ensemble cast is huge — Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and more. What's the energy like reuniting with everyone for a film after years of the series?
So it's amazing. I have- we have always - not only me, but I think everyone has always said it, that it just, we are so lucky that this happened to us because it feels like a family. It feels like, you know, we are all there for each other. Our offshoot, offset stuff is also so fun. And it just feels like reuniting with everyone felt like going back home.
4. You trained as an electronics and communications engineer before becoming an actress — what was the moment you decided to make that leap?
Interestingly, engineering came in the way of acting and not the other way around. I always wanted to be an actor ever since I was a child. I used to perform on stage, Kathak, and naturally got very fascinated with the attention that I used to get and performing. And I think it starts from there, and then gradually you understand the gravity of being a performer. And that's how I'm sure it must have started for me as a kid too.
And electronics and communication engineering came in the way because my parents are doctors and they wanted me to have a professional degree because, at that time, sending off, you know, me to Bombay and, you know, because I wanted to explore seemed like something which is very volatile for them, and that's why they wanted me to get a graduation degree. So that's how it happened.
5. You're also a trained Kathak dancer — does that discipline show up in how you approach physicality or emotion in your acting?
I want to say that yes, being a trained Kathak dancer, that discipline definitely shows in the approach. I feel that maybe that is why what I have learned, you know, while I was doing Kathak and the discipline that I learned then, I'm sure it's in me, and I don't have to consciously think of it, but it just somehow sort of gets into any other thing that I'm doing.
So acting, for example. So I'm sure the discipline definitely has seeped in. For my physicality and emotion right now, it's, I mean, I did not have to play characters which would include that kind of physicality.
But definitely in emotions, it really helps because when you're dancing and you're showing emotions, and you've been doing it, that sort of helps you in acting.
6. With Mirzapur: The Movie closing this chapter, what does the next one look like for you?
Well, definitely we're not closing the chapter with the Mirzapur movie, there is still season four. There's a story that needs to be continued. So that is one in the Mirzapur universe. Apart from that, there is a horror show with MA Entertainment that is coming on Amazon Prime.
There is another show for Amazon, which is 'Waiting Hai', which I've done with Divyenndu, Bhuvan Arora and Vijay Maurya, directed by Sameer Vidwans. So that is also in the pipeline. Both the shows have been announced, and I'm waiting for the release.
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