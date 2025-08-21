Exclusive: Miss Universe India 2025 Judge Urvashi Rautela Calls The Experience 'Humbling', Reveals Her Labubus At Wimbledon Were Part Of 7-Fig Deal With Wang Ning

Beauty queen turned actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her sartorial choices and bold statements. The stunner wowed her fans at Cannes this year and later was seen at the famous Wimbledon 2025 tournament. She recently judged Miss Universe India 2025 event making it her third consecutive time to sit on the judge's seat. The actress opened up on her experience, Labubu dolls, movies and told Zee New Digital what made Rajasthan girl Manika Vishwakarma won the beauty title.

Q. How was the experience of judging Miss Universe India 2025?

A. From being the only woman to win Miss Universe India twice, to judging Miss Universe & Miss universe thrice officially. My journey is India’s journey of beauty, power, and pride. Tonight, I don’t just see contestants. I see the future of my beloved India. Also my 10 year golden anniversary . Judging Miss Universe India this year felt even more special because it marked my 10-year golden anniversary in this incredible journey. From being the only woman to win Miss Universe India twice, to now officially judging Miss Universe and Miss Universe India for the third time, it feels like life has come full circle. For me, this stage is not just about crowns — it’s about shaping the future of my beloved India and empowering women who carry the nation’s pride with them.

Q. You are the only actress to sit on the judge's table for the 3rd consecutive time at the beauty pageant. Another feat to your list. What do you have to say?

A. I feel truly humbled. Being invited for the third consecutive time is not just about me, it’s about the trust India places in me. My journey has always been larger than my personal milestones. From winning Miss Universe India twice, to now judging Miss Universe and Miss Universe India twice , this journey is India’s journey of beauty, power, and pride. This 10-year golden anniversary is a reminder that when a girl from Haridwar Uttarakhand can dream and make it, so can every girl across India.

Q. Rajasthan girl Manika Vishwakarma won the Miss Universe India 2025 title, what gave her an edge over others?

A. She stood out because she embodied authenticity and purpose. And that’s what Miss Universe India is all about. Tonight, as I celebrate my own golden decade in this journey, I didn’t just see contestants i saw the future of India & reflected the same courage and spark that once defined my own journey, and I believe she will make India proud on the global stage.

Q. From a beauty queen to an actress, what is Urvashi Rautela's most memorable moment so far?

A. Every chapter has been precious, but if I had to choose, it would be this moment celebrating my 10-year golden anniversary while officially judging Miss Universe and Miss Universe India. It brings everything together: from being the only woman to win Miss Universe India twice, to now guiding future queens. It’s not just my story it is India’s story of resilience, ambition, beauty, and pride.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects

A. There is Ghuspaithiya (Hindi) which is a remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Black Rose (Telugu), marking her debut as a lead in Telugu cinema. The Hollywood debut will be alongside Michele Morrone in a Netflix film tentatively titled Renata Fonte, directed by Barbara Bialowas. Mookuthi Amman 2 (Tamil), Kasoor (Hindi) are also in the pipeline. There are talks of starring in NTR31 / NTRNeel and welcome 3.

Q. Do you still love your Labubus or has something else caught your eye now?

A. The Labubu collaboration was a structured seven-figure professional partnership with its creator Wang Ling, designed to strategically promoting in India ( Wimbledon, airport phone covers, Rakhi etc)

Q. Who are your favourite designers and what's your comfort dress?

A. Guo Pei, she is a Chinese haute couture designer celebrated for blending imperial Chinese heritage, traditional embroidery, and mythical storytelling with global high fashion. Her designs are majestic, architectural, and dramatic, often taking thousands of hours to handcraft. She creates only a few custom pieces each year, making every appearance rare and unforgettable.