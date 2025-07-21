Actress Nyra Banerjee or Nyrraa M Banerji has worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language films along with starring in popular TV shows. Her stint in supernatural drama series Divya Drishti, Naagin, followed by Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss 18 made her a household name. In an interview with Zee News Digital, Nyrraa opened up on working in South film industry to Bollywood and much more:

Q. Your Bigg Boss 18 stint was brief. How was the experience of staying in a house cut-off from outside world?

Well, it was quite interesting and fascinating to be honest. I got a new way to connect with my fans and admirers and it was a lot of fun. It also opened up many new doors of opportunities for me and I am so grateful to Salman sir, the show and everyone for giving me the platform for the same. It was brief but full of fun and I embraced every bit of it in my professional journey.

Q. How different was it from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Well, quite different. Both the shows are completely different from each other in terms of format. There is nothing common between the two apart from the fact that they are reality shows. Bigg Boss is more about the mental strength I would say whereas Khatron has bits and pieces of both mental and physical strength involved in it. Both the shows have their own originality and charm is what I would say.

Q. Your on-screen vamp image was loved by fans in Divya Drishti, Pishachini and Naagin. Are you keen to follow similar pattern in other shows or you want to break the stereotype already?

Well, even when these shows came my way and I decided to do them, there was no pattern that I was following. I was just fascinated with the idea of being a part of supernatural shows to explore a different world than the reality. Also, historically in India, many supernatural shows have done well and I am thankful to God that my shows did well too. Having said that, there's no pattern really. It all depends on what I am looking forward to as an artiste when things come my way. But yes, as an actor, you want to do multiple things and play different roles and I would say it's no different for me either.

Q. What do you have to say about pay-parity in TV industry?

I don't think I should be commenting about anyone else. I can only talk about myself. I feel whatever I have deserved in terms of commercials in different stages of my career, I have always got it and that's why, I am always grateful to the producers and everyone who worked with me for giving me my due worth. I have nothing to say on this beyond that as I have always got what I deserved.

Q. You have done a couple of South movies including Puri Jagannadh's Temper. Do you plan to move back to movies or web-series in future?

Well, the world of acting is a floating medium. It's never about moving back to OTT or movies or TV. I can do 2 new web series and do a TV show again or vice versa. As artistes, we are doing everything that we like and that's the most beautiful part of this profession. I would say. I am blessed to have that medium. But yes, Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter worked well and I did receive a lot of love and accolades for the same. So, I would love to continue the momentum and good work in OTT and film space for sure. But as an artiste, I am always open to different mediums. It's never a no for one medium and yes to other. I want to do everything.

Q. How was the experience of working in South films. How different it is from TV or Bollywood?

Well, in terms of professionalism and the way they treat people with respect, it is no different in both industries. Both the industries have some wonderful people who truly value talent and good work. So to be honest, besides the language, I didn't find any major difference between both the industries.

Q. Whenever you are in love, do you plan to make it Instagram official or keep it 'hush-hush'?

Well, I am a private person but not secretive. If there's anything like that happening in my life and people get to know, I wouldn't put extra effort in keeping it under wraps. But at the same time, it is my personal life and so I won't be announcing anything especially on social media regarding this either. Let’s see how it goes.