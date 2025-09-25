EXCLUSIVE: Neville Bharucha Aka DJ Adam From Ba***ds Of Bollywood Opens Up On Aryan Khan, Going Viral And How The Show Changed His Life

Bollywood buffs can’t stop binging, and the internet can’t stop talking. Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood is everywhere. From Parvaiz to Jaraj, every character is stealing hearts, and DJ Adam is no exception. The character, played by Neville Bharucha, has gone viral, and we caught up with him to talk about his journey from improv to one of India’s biggest shows, and what it was like working with Aryan Khan and the star-studded cast.

Q. Could you tell us a little about your journey, how someone from improv ended up landing a role in what’s currently the biggest show in India?

Neville Bharucha: Good fortune! But honestly, I audition for a lot of ads and some TV scenes here and there. I do get a couple of calls for web series, but I usually never take them. When I first got the call for this show, my instinct was to say, “Sorry, I can’t do it.” At the time, I was a school teacher and told them I didn’t have the time. But then I was told, “It’s a good web series, it’s worth giving a shot.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

I even said, “Look, my Hindi isn’t that great, so maybe I’m not the right fit.” That’s when they told me it’s an all-English part, and that changed everything. I was still contemplating whether to do it or not, but my wife and a couple of close friends encouraged me, saying, “Just go for it, you’ll figure it out. Whatever is meant to happen will happen.”

As luck would have it, I was flying to Singapore with my wife the next day, and since I happened to be in Bandra, I decided to drop in for the audition. The casting director, Karan, was fantastic and made the whole process so smooth. I remember walking out of that flat and telling my wife, “I think I’m going to get this.” And sure enough, a month later, it happened.

Q. Your scenes from the show are going viral across the internet. Do you have a personal favourite moment or aspect of your character that really stood out for you?

Neville Bharucha: My character and I are very different in real life. Apart from the English-speaking bit, we don’t have much in common. What I really loved, though, was the styling. The clothes and the hair were so far from anything I’d ever wear personally, and that made it exciting. They made me look really cool. I’d never in a million years think of wearing those outfits or that hairstyle, so stepping into that look was a lot of fun.

Q. Since you come from an improv background, did you get to use any of that on set, or did it change the way you approached this role?

Neville Bharucha: I think improv really helps me stay in the moment. It makes me a better actor and performer because you’re constantly reacting to everything around you. Aryan, as a director, was fantastic in that regard. He’s so clear in communicating his vision, but at the same time, he’s genuinely excited about what you want to try. He was always curious to see what I could bring to the table, and that made the process even more fun and collaborative.

Q. Everyone’s curious about what it was like working with Aryan Khan. Is he really as serious as people imagine?

Neville Bharucha: He actually smiles a lot! The “serious” side you see is probably just when the cameras are on him. He’s one of us, always laughing and joking around. He’s warm, friendly, and incredibly smart. What really stood out to me was how he listens to everyone, no matter how big or small their contribution might be. He’s approachable, well-mannered, and as an actor, you naturally want to give your best because he always gives his best too. Working with him was a wonderful experience.

Q. The show features a large and talented cast. Was there anything you picked up or learned from your co-actors during the shoot?

Neville Bharucha: They were all incredibly sweet, welcoming, and down-to-earth. Every actor on set is so accomplished and brings a ton of experience. A lot of my scenes were with Manoj Pahwa sir, and working with him was an absolute blast. What a guy! Even from the first table read, I felt a connection, and by the first day of shooting, our chemistry was palpable.

Q. The show touches strongly on the insider–outsider debate in the industry. What would you like to say to outsiders who dream of seeing their name in the opening credits of a big show or making their mark in comedy?

Neville Bharucha: It’s honestly the best feeling in the world to see your name in the opening credits of anything, let alone the biggest show in India right now. Take every opportunity that comes your way. You never know where it might lead you, and while you’re there, make sure to enjoy every moment.

Q. Has life changed for you since the show dropped and your scenes started trending?

Neville Bharucha: Honestly, nothing has changed for me. I think I’ll say things have changed when all my improv shows are sold out!

Q. Looking ahead, what kind of roles or projects are you hoping to explore next?

Neville Bharucha: Haha, you’re asking the wrong person! I’m just excited to see what’s in the pipeline. For now, I’m focused on my regular improv classes and shows with my improv group. We perform at Habitat in Mumbai every month. I’m hoping this exposure will make more people curious about improv and inspire them to experience a live show. There’s a running joke among my friends: most people do improv gigs to land acting jobs, but I do acting gigs to lead to more improv, which isn’t too far from the truth. I also do a lot of corporate improv shows and training, applying improv philosophies in the corporate world, and that keeps me busy and excited.