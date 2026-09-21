Exclusive | Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed opens up on securing UK citizenship

Renowned Pakistani singer, songwriter, and music composer Bilal Saeed has officially relocated to the United Kingdom and acquired British citizenship, marking a major milestone in his personal life and musical career.
Known for hit tracks, the artist has chosen the UK as his new primary base as he aims to expand his international footprint.
Speaking on the transition exclusively to Zee News Digital, Bilal Saeed expressed his gratitude for the milestone while reaffirming his connection to his musical roots.
"The UK has been a very important part of my journey over the years, and making it my home is a deeply meaningful step for me," Saeed said. "Becoming a British citizen is a new chapter in my life, and I’m grateful for everything this journey has brought me. At the same time, my roots and my connection with my music and my audience will always remain very close to my heart. I’m looking forward to what this new phase brings, both personally and creatively."
Despite changing his permanent residence, the singer plans to continue producing music for his worldwide fanbase while operating from his new UK base.
Born on December 12, 1988, in Sialkot, Pakistan, Bilal Saeed began his journey in the music industry behind the scenes, working as a composer and writer for other artists. He made his singing debut in 2011 with the massive hit "12 Saal," a soul-stirring track about deep love and longing that instantly catapulted him to widespread fame across the South Asian music scene.
Over the course of his career, Saeed has delivered a string of iconic tracks that have resonated with millions globally. His melancholic ballad "Adhi Adhi Raat" became a viral heartbreak anthem, while "Teri Khair Mangdi" achieved global acclaim after being featured in the Bollywood film Baar Baar Dekho. He continued his chart dominance with hugely popular releases like "Snapchat Story" featuring Romee Khan, as well as the hit collaborations "Baari" and "Uchiyaan Dewaraan" with Momina Mustehsan, cementing his status as a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and music producer.
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