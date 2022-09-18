Exclusive: Pooja Hegde opens up on her bond with Salman Khan, is most excited about 'Cirkus' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

New Delhi: SIIMA Awards is one of the largest and most viewed film awards show in South India that celebrates cinematic excellence in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The awards are being held in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11 this year.

It was a star-studded night in the presence of Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and others. Rana Daggubati hosted the award function and made it a huge success.

During the red carpet, Pooja talked exclusively to Zee News Digital and opened up about her upcoming projects and more.

When asked about her excitement about being in Bangalore for SIIMA 2022, she said, "It is always great when anything celebrates films and art and I am very happy to be a part of SIIMA this year as they are also celebrating their 10 years. Also, I am super excited about being nominated as well. I have many relatives here in Bangalore and I love the city."

Talking about her upcoming Bollywood projects, Pooja shared, "The films I am most looking forward to are 'Cirkus' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' I am really looking forward for people to watch these two films as we have and are still working really hard on them. I had a blast working with Salman sir as he is one of the most welcoming people on the sets."

Giving good news to her Kannada fans, Pooja added, "Also, my movie with Mahesh Babu is on the calendar now, will be shooting for that soon. I wanna say this too on record that I really wanna work in Kannada films too."

Pooja won an award for her performance in 'Most Eligible Bachelor', she was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu). SIIMA 2022 was seemingly a successful night for the actress as she also won the Youth Icon South (Female) Award.