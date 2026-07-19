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  • /Exclusive: Raakh actress Divya Sharma opens up on how that intense car scene left her sleepless for days

Exclusive: Raakh actress Divya Sharma opens up on how that intense car scene left her sleepless for days

Raakh actress Divya Sharma, in an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, discusses her deep emotional preparation, working with intimacy coordinators, and channelling real-life family dynamics for the role.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Exclusive: Raakh actress Divya Sharma opens up on how that intense car scene left her sleepless for days
Image Credit: @dvyaa_sharma/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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