/Exclusive: Raakh actress Divya Sharma opens up on how that intense car scene left her sleepless for days

Raakh, the gripping eight-episode Hindi crime thriller streaming on Prime Video, transports viewers back to 197 Delhi to deliver a dramatised retelling of the infamous Geeta and Sanjay Chopra murder case (the Ranga-Billa case). While the series features powerhouse performances from lead stars Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, young child artist Divya Sharma has emerged as a major highlight. Playing the character Suman, Divya’s deeply emotional performance alongside Bendre, who portrays her mother, has struck a chord with viewers, earning widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Divya Sharma opened up about her journey from spontaneously enrolling in an acting course at 17 to delivering a breakthrough performance in the intense thriller series Raakh.
Q. At what age did you first step into acting, and what inspired you to begin your journey as an actor?
"So I started my acting journey when I was 17, earlier to that I never actually thought of pursuing it professionally but then one fine day, I asked my father if I could enrol in so and so course, which is happening, and it is acting and performing arts and he just said yes, that is when I started."
Q. Looking back, what kind of impact did Raakh have on you, both personally and professionally?
"Raakh had a huge impact on me, I mean, Raakh had a huge impact on me. Specifically, the car scene, when I shot that, I couldn't sleep the whole night. It was so impactful that my thoughts were completely scattered, and I didn't speak to anyone for about four to five days because I just couldn't shake that particular scene and the way we did it.
Professionally, it has helped me a lot since it's reaching a large audience, and it has impacted me deeply because people are truly appreciating the performance and the whole show. I am really glad that viewers are taking the time to watch, appreciate, and write detailed reviews about the character's depth and vulnerabilities. They are really understanding the nuances.
Since the show has flourished so much, I am incredibly happy. Both personally and professionally, it has impacted me in the same way; personally, I now feel the need to deliver even better performances. It is a privilege to be a part of this show. From here on out, I feel more confident and motivated to do bigger and better things, and I hope my future performances connect with people the way this one did. So yeah, I'm just hoping for the best."
Q. You had the opportunity to share the screen with accomplished actors like Sonali Bendre and Rakesh Bedi. What was the biggest learning you took away from working with them?
"Sharing the screen with Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Fazal, I think it’s an honour. I’m just so glad I could do that; I feel truly blessed. The one takeaway I have from working with these actors is that you don't have to hesitate. You never have to worry about whether your choices are 'too big' or 'too small,' that’s just in your head.
On set, your name doesn't matter; only the character does. You need to be that character. You can’t hide, and you shouldn’t. Even if you are hesitant to do certain things, you have to leave that completely behind, come to the set with a neutral mindset, and just flourish. You’ll discover parts of yourself you didn't even know were there. Through the process, the direction you’re given and the insights from writers, directors, and creators, you can really add depth to the story. It is so important to leave everything else behind: your personal life, your image, and your internal noise. Just come fresh, come neutral, come with a blank slate, and you will be amazed by yourself."
Q. The intense scene in Raakh required a lot of physical and emotional preparation. How did you prepare yourself mentally before stepping into that moment?
"I somehow, I took a lot of time in understanding how are we proceeding with the intense scenes. We had our intimacy coordinator; we used to sit with her, take workshops and everything. You talked about it amongst each other, and also, it's a kind of inspiration that I took from my sister, how she would be in such situations.
Because she is also a teenager, I observed her a lot, I spoke to her a lot, I also spoke to my brother about the kind of dynamic we had. So, since the more stronger it is, the more impactful it will be, if you are in such situations, which you could see in the series as well. We were more concerned about each other's lives than ours.
We wanted to just fight for each other than for ourselves. So, I had to sit down with the script, understand it better, and feel it with more intensity, being a teenager. So, I think yes, I mean talking to the directors and talking to the team, taking the workshops with the intimacy coordinator and being on set, they used to play such BGM wherein you are able to understand everything.
They keep you, they leave you in isolation, you see your things, you see your part. I could see my own, my real own brother, in my co-actor. So, that somehow just collectively works for you.
Not only one thing, not only my preparation, but also when you are on set, it's a completely different thing. Since you are supposed to take different takes, you are supposed to take multiple takes. So, you can't just keep performing with the same intensity, but you need to understand where you can bring it back from.
So, collectively being on set, talking to people and rest of the things were adding on to this."
Q. What do you hope audiences take away from your journey in Raakh?
"I hope I wish audience understand that such shows are important, such topics are important, such things which are you know are considered dead in the past, they are buried, are supposed to be talked about, so that everybody is concerned about their children, their safety and everything. Such people exist is what I want to tell to the people, such people are still there, there are creeps out there, there are criminals, just need to save yourself, understand yourself better in such situations and if you can save somebody by giving out some time, be courageous enough, be human enough to do that and yeah I am glad that such peace which is made with a lot of heart, a lot of love for the art has reached people and I am just so so so glad and super grateful because this is how we make art, this is how we make shows, this is what is supposed to be told to the people. I am really happy that people are also liking it, people have watched it and yeah it is all across."
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