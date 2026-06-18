/Exclusive: Sanchita Basu opens up about returning as Shanvika, OTT success and lessons from her journey

Sanchita Basu returns for the second season of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar on JioHotstar, reprising her role as Shanvika. The upcoming season takes the story in a different direction, moving beyond the events of the first instalment to explore themes of revenge, power, and political conflict. Shanvika's character undergoes a significant shift, with the narrative focusing on her response to past betrayals and the consequences that follow. Promotional material released ahead of the new season suggests a more intense and emotionally complex storyline as the series expands its scope.
With Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar returning for a second season, actor Sanchita Basu is back as Shanvika, a character navigating a dramatically different phase of her journey. In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, the young actor spoke about stepping into the show's darker narrative, balancing expectations that come with leading a popular OTT series, overcoming setbacks, and the iconic roles she hopes to portray in the future.
Here is the complete transcript of the conversation:
Q. Did you ever disagree with a decision Shanvika made in Season 2?
"Yes, there were a few moments where I felt Shanvika could have handled things differently. But that’s what I like about her—she is real, she makes mistakes, learns, and grows. As an actor, I tried to understand her emotions instead of judging her."
Q. At just 20, you're carrying a major OTT series. Do you feel pressure when a show's success rests heavily on your shoulders?
"Honestly, I don’t take pressure. I just love learning and enjoy the process of being an artist every day. For me, every project is a chance to grow, improve, and connect with people through my work. When you focus on learning and enjoying the journey, everything else falls into place."
Q. People often talk about your success story now, but what was a moment when things almost didn't work out?
"There were many moments when things felt uncertain and I questioned myself. But I kept believing in my dreams and continued working. Looking back, those difficult days made me stronger and more grateful for everything I have today."
Q. What is one thing fame has given you and one thing it has taken away?
"Fame has given me so much love, opportunities, and the chance to live the dream I always had. I’m truly grateful for that. I wouldn’t say it has taken anything away from me, but because I started working at a young age, I missed some simple college experiences. After 12th, I mostly went only for my graduation exams, so I couldn’t enjoy college life the way many people do. But every choice comes with something to gain and something to miss, and I’m thankful for my journey."
Q. Has there ever been a rejection that, looking back, turned out to be the best thing that happened to you?
"Yes, I have faced rejections, and of course, it hurt a little at that time. But I have always loved the process of learning. I never think too much about getting a particular role or not getting one. For me, the most important thing is to keep growing as an artist. I truly enjoy learning something new every day, and that’s what I love the most about this journey. Looking back, every rejection taught me something valuable and helped me become a better actor and a better person."
Q. If you could play any iconic female character from Indian cinema, who would it be?
"I would really love to play Geet from Jab We Met because she is so full of life, emotional, and fearless. I would also love to play Gangubai from Gangubai Kathiawadi because of her strength and powerful journey. And one character I deeply admire is Sridevi ji’s role in Sadma. The innocence, emotions, and depth of that character are truly unforgettable. As an actor, getting a chance to play such iconic and layered characters would be a dream for me."
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