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  • /Exclusive: Sanchita Basu opens up about returning as Shanvika, OTT success and lessons from her journey

Exclusive: Sanchita Basu opens up about returning as Shanvika, OTT success and lessons from her journey

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Sanchita Basu opens up about reprising Shanvika in Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2, her acting journey, handling fame at a young age, and the lessons learned along the way.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Exclusive: Sanchita Basu opens up about returning as Shanvika, OTT success and lessons from her journey
Image Credit: (file photo)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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