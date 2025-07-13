EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours And Viral Video With Wife Payal Rohatgi

New Delhi: Former international wrestler, motivational speaker, and reality TV personality Sangram Singh has long been admired for his resilience, both on and off the mat. Recently, he made headlines when his wife, actress Payal Rohatgi, resigned from the Sangram Charitable Trust, sparking widespread speculation and rumours about trouble in their marriage.

In this candid and exclusive conversation, Sangram Singh opens up about everything, from his journey of rising from a wheelchair to becoming a national inspiration, to clarifying the truth behind viral videos, divorce rumours, and his views on love, loss, and life.

Q1. The world has loved you for your sports career and reality shows. Could you please tell your fans about your upcoming work in any movies and in Bollywood?

"I’ve done all kinds of reality shows, wrestling, MMA... Right now, I’m working on a new show – it’s a reality show with an OTT platform, and I’m hosting it. I’m working. Different kinds of things are happening. My situation is like this; other things are also going on. My wife had resigned from the Sangram Charitable Trust. Now, my big sister is the director there. My wife said that our working styles are different. So I said, 'That’s fine,' because we both are different, right? So I told her, 'It’s okay, do what you feel is right. My work style is different, yours is different, so you can resign.' So she resigned. Our natures are different, so no one is wrong."

Q2. You were confined to a wheelchair for the first eight years of your life, yet u have managed to be an inspiration for your fans. Could you please share more about your journey?

"I experienced severe joint pain. Later, I found out that what had started in my leg gradually spread to my entire body. I couldn’t even move my hand; it was a very tough time. At one point, things got so bad that I couldn’t even chew food. My mother and someone else took me to a big hospital in Delhi. The doctors there said, ‘This illness usually ends in death. He might survive for only 6-7 months, and investing more money, energy, or anything else is a waste. Just wait.’

But my mother didn’t give up. She used to massage me. The doctors said this disease is terminal, and he doesn’t have much time left. Maybe if my mother had been more urban or more science-oriented, maybe she would have believed them and given up. But she didn’t. She massaged me 15 times a day.

So what was the biggest rejection of my life actually became my biggest motivation. I couldn’t walk. I recovered after 8 years of fighting this disease. I couldn’t even speak, but I went on to become a speaker. I turned rejection into motivation and never gave up.

I believe that one should never give up in life. Our real failure is not when the world doesn’t recognise us, our real failure is when we don’t recognise ourselves. Happiness isn’t in having a big house or fancy cars. Happiness lies within you. We may not be able to do great things, but we can do small things so beautifully that they become great.

Let me just say one thing: no one is wrong. Everyone is different, whether they're a boy or a girl. We don’t always know what someone else is going through or has been through. That’s why we should support everyone.

In life, if you change just one thing, if you replace 'complaints' with 'gratitude' your whole life will change."

Q3. You, while issuing clarification on divorce rumours, mentioned there’s “no one wrong here.” Can you explain what you meant by that in the context of her resignation and the current buzz?

"What I mean is, when no one is really wrong, when we all can make our own decisions, and we're all different individuals with our own working styles, then if someone felt they should resign, that's fair enough. Some people are more expressive, some are less. For example, Payal ji is a bit more expressive, so she expressed herself openly and shared it on social media. And once it's out on social media, it catches fire.

Let me tell you clearly, I don’t work just for timepass. Everyone has their own perspective. That’s why I had said, whoever feels whatever, wants to think or do whatever, let them. Later, I got to know all this, and I didn’t even know most of it at first. I said, 'It’s okay, we’ll respond calmly.' Then I went to sleep. The next morning, I saw there were so many news stories, 'What happened?' 'What’s going on?'

And just recently, when we saw what happened with Shefali ji, as soon as she passed away, I felt deeply saddened."

Q4. Payal's recent WhatsApp exchange with a Journalist went viral. Many felt her comments were insensitive or mocking someone’s personal struggles, like Shefali Jariwala. Was that her intention, or were the words misinterpreted?

"I actually don’t know about that, I haven’t seen it yet, and I don’t have any knowledge about it right now."

Q5. Back in December 2024, a video went viral where you and Payal were seen in a heated argument. That video sparked a lot of public concern and speculation. How do you look back on that incident today?

"What happens sometimes is that she made a video to express herself, her feelings must have been different. It’s just like at home, sometimes something doesn’t feel right, or something else feels better, and that leads to someone getting upset.

I also saw the video she had posted, the one that went viral. I saw it and I thought, 'It’s normal.' Some people express themselves in one way, others in a different way. Everyone has their own way of being normal.

Beyond that, I have no intention of troubling or bothering anyone."

Q6. What do you have to say about Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala's death?

"Life is very short; we should enjoy every moment of it. Instead of hating each other or pulling each other down, we should value the time we have, because we never know which moment could be our last. When she passed away, it felt like I had lost a member of my own family."

Q7. Is your relationship going smoothly?

"Look, if a relationship is going smoothly, that’s good. And even if there are arguments in a relationship, that’s still okay; it means the relationship is alive. Everything’s fine, everything keeps going normally."