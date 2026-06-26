/Exclusive: Sanskruti Jayana reveals shooting Krishnavataram amid 46-degree heat, burning feet and skin peeling challenges

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) is a 2026 Hindi-language devotional mythological drama directed by Hardik Gajjar. The film presents the life of Lord Krishna through an emotional lens, exploring his journey from his childhood days in Vrindavan to his divine responsibilities in Dwarka and Kurukshetra. Going beyond the familiar narratives, the film brings forward the lesser-explored perspectives of Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama, highlighting their relationships, emotions, and connection with Krishna.
Sanskruti Jayana marks her acting debut with Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), portraying Satyabhama in the mythological cinematic trilogy Krishnavataram (2026). Taking on the role of the central female protagonist, Sanskruti brings Satyabhama’s perspective to the forefront, with the story of Lord Krishna unfolding through her emotional journey and experiences.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Sanskruti Jayana opened up about her journey of making her acting debut as Satyabhama in the mythological devotional drama Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).
Here is the complete transcript of the conversation:
Q. Because Krishnavataram is uniquely told from Satyabhama's lens, your character carries the entire emotional weight and perspective of Part 1 (Hridayam). For a newcomer, how tough was it to handle the immense pressure?
"Speaking about the pressure, I don't think we understood the gravity of it, while we sat there and when I signed the film. Mujhe definitely pata tha ki yeh Satyabhama ke perspective se kahani kayi gyi hai. Mere liye bhi bhout fresh approach that kyuki mujhe bhi kudh Satyabhama ke baare me utna pata nahi tha, and when I read about her, mujhe bhi ek question aaya jaise youth ko aana chahiye ki there are so many such stories and characters and people and gods from our history, jinke baare me hume pata hi nahi hai, jo festivals hum banate hai, uske peeche ki kahaniya nahi oata hai, jo rituals hote hai humare, we don't ask those questions. So for me it was a very fresh perspective ki yeh kahani Satyabhama ki nazariye se kayi gayi hai. Unki kahani hum janenge and more than anything I related to her so much because she is definitely a Goddess and Krishna ji's wife and also at the same time, she is so relatable and real ki voh jo feel karte hai as it is feel karte hai and there is no filter or in a way a judgement towards herself or the world and that was very relatable because then she eventually goes through an arc of learning, of understanding, of unconditional love and for me I was more excited to play that arc as an actor, toh mai Pehle toh excited thi ofcourse. Dheere Dheere smjh aaya ki responsibility bhi hai, yeh humari history hai jisko hume bhout sensitevly karna pade, but our director and the whole team were very sensitive about the whole team. Toh humari taraf koi aisa pressure aaya nahi, inn logo ne sbb apne upar le liya, everything was taken care of, everything was well thought of, and we just have to do our job as actors and put that real emotion and the effort in, and I think I tried to do that."
Q. Since you are new, you are working with a lot of big, experienced actors and a serious director. How hard was it not to feel scared during the first week, and who on set helped you calm down and feel confident?
"Yes, for me this was my first project ever. I didn't know what a set is and I had never been on set toh mujhe set ka environment aur set me kya log hote, mujhe koi idea nahi tha. When I went on set for the first time, jbb muhurat ka din tha, I was a lil scared and vaise pray kar rahi thi ki aaj mera shot na lage and for some reason, uss din nahi laga. I was very nervous. But on the second day, mai bhout confidently kara, hum continuously divine intervention ki baat karte hai, we feel like God was really supporting all of us and giving us that strength and courage to do things. Mai humesha bolti hu ki, jo humare director hai unhone, environment banaya tha, not just him but every HOD, every producer and every person in the team, voh ek family ka mahaul tha, voh set, felt like a safe space, it felt like a family, it felt like, we are doing something greater than us, together and voh environment ek tha ki you are not being looked at, it was a massive set for a newcomer. Bada set, itne saare log, ek responsibility feel achanak hui pehli baar jbb set par gayi and we have to deliver and more than anything it was so safe even the way Hardik would direct and talk to us, aise feel kar raha tha ki jaise kuch hai hi nahi, it's one of the normal days, toh voh bhout consciously, i think yeh karte the, hume ease feel karane ke liye and at the same time I would definitely like to speak about our DOP, Hardik bhai is the captain of the ship but our cinematographer, mujhe nahi smjh aata tha ki lights kaise catch karte hai, kya technical cheezein hoti hai in front of a camera and stuff like that, he went out of his way to tell us. I learnt a lot from both of them together. Hardik bhai, in terms of emotions and directing me but technical stuff me DOP ne bhout help kia. Everybody made us feel very, very comfortable, and like I said, it was a family environment, and hence we were able to do what we did."
Q. The royal dresses and jewellery look beautiful, but they must be incredibly heavy to wear for 14 hours straight under hot lights. Which scene was the hardest to shoot because the costume was just too heavy or uncomfortable?
"So the costumes were beautiful, aaj hum dekhte hai toh we feel so happy seeing it, and it really helped us get into the character for sure kyuki abb jab voh pehente ho, we feel a certain way and at least with the character Satyabhama, she has pride of her beauty, her wealth, and there is fire and an attitude in her eyes, voh lane ke liye mujhe voh feel karna zaruri thi, and I think costumes, jewellery, the makeup and everything really helped me to get there. Sabse difficult mai bolungi toh do cheezein, ek ki Satyabhama is going through an emotional arc in the film and there are certain scenes which are emotionally heavy and when you are wearing something so heavy and not maybe comfortable in your body because we are not used to this era and time, we are not used to wearing those kind of clothes, toh usme emote krna and being true to the emotion and the present circumstance, for me, I had to really like, voh mujhe samjhne me time laga ki kaise uss kapdo ke saath, I feel myself and I can still emote the way I have to, in that particular scenes. So, certain scenes like, the interval sequence, where I am doing the run and I am in an emotion, toh voh vala ek part tha jisme, mujhe bhagna tha and there were a lot of people around me, I was wearing the outfit, mera dupatta lamba tha, yeh toh tha hi but uske alawa aise bhout saare scenes hai, ki jisme hum log ko harmony baithani thi, with the costumes, with the body and the emotions, but I think, mainly I'd like to say ki the song sequence, Krishna Govinda was little tough, because it was very very hot, 46 degrees plus tha, ek land thi jo open thi, with no shade, humare pair jal rahe the, cuts the, skin peel ho rahi thi but hume usme dance karna tha, sbb puri team ne usme kaam kiya hai, and mera outfit, kafi heavy tha aur mujhe bhout high energy dance karna tha toh uske saath maybe mujhe thoda difficult hua, that whole part but sbb logo ne itna jyada care kiya aur now that I see what has come out, I am so happy and it was worth it."
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