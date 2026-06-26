/Exclusive: Sanskruti Jayana reveals shooting Krishnavataram amid 46-degree heat, burning feet and skin peeling challenges

"So the costumes were beautiful, aaj hum dekhte hai toh we feel so happy seeing it, and it really helped us get into the character for sure kyuki abb jab voh pehente ho, we feel a certain way and at least with the character Satyabhama, she has pride of her beauty, her wealth, and there is fire and an attitude in her eyes, voh lane ke liye mujhe voh feel karna zaruri thi, and I think costumes, jewellery, the makeup and everything really helped me to get there. Sabse difficult mai bolungi toh do cheezein, ek ki Satyabhama is going through an emotional arc in the film and there are certain scenes which are emotionally heavy and when you are wearing something so heavy and not maybe comfortable in your body because we are not used to this era and time, we are not used to wearing those kind of clothes, toh usme emote krna and being true to the emotion and the present circumstance, for me, I had to really like, voh mujhe samjhne me time laga ki kaise uss kapdo ke saath, I feel myself and I can still emote the way I have to, in that particular scenes. So, certain scenes like, the interval sequence, where I am doing the run and I am in an emotion, toh voh vala ek part tha jisme, mujhe bhagna tha and there were a lot of people around me, I was wearing the outfit, mera dupatta lamba tha, yeh toh tha hi but uske alawa aise bhout saare scenes hai, ki jisme hum log ko harmony baithani thi, with the costumes, with the body and the emotions, but I think, mainly I'd like to say ki the song sequence, Krishna Govinda was little tough, because it was very very hot, 46 degrees plus tha, ek land thi jo open thi, with no shade, humare pair jal rahe the, cuts the, skin peel ho rahi thi but hume usme dance karna tha, sbb puri team ne usme kaam kiya hai, and mera outfit, kafi heavy tha aur mujhe bhout high energy dance karna tha toh uske saath maybe mujhe thoda difficult hua, that whole part but sbb logo ne itna jyada care kiya aur now that I see what has come out, I am so happy and it was worth it."