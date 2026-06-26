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  • /Exclusive: Sanskruti Jayana reveals shooting Krishnavataram amid 46-degree heat, burning feet and skin peeling challenges

Exclusive: Sanskruti Jayana reveals shooting Krishnavataram amid 46-degree heat, burning feet and skin peeling challenges

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Sanskruti Jayana opened up about her journey from making her acting debut as Satyabhama in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) to portraying a powerful female perspective in the mythological story of Lord Krishna.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Exclusive: Sanskruti Jayana reveals shooting Krishnavataram amid 46-degree heat, burning feet and skin peeling challenges
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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