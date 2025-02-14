Exclusive: Sanya Malhotra’s Unseen Dedication; Mrs Director Arati Kadav Reveals How She Went Beyond the Script

Mumbai: Director Arati Kadav, the creative force behind Mrs, spoke exclusively with Zee News English about the overwhelming response to the film and how Sanya Malhotra went the extra mile to bring her character to life.

A Story That Resonates with Millions

Kadav shared that Mrs has struck a deep chord with audiences, especially women who see their own lives reflected in the film.

“Eighty percent of families still function the way we’ve shown in Mrs. I’ve received countless messages from women who feel like this film was made about their lives. It’s an urgent story that needed to be told.”

She emphasized the stark reality that even today, women are expected to serve their husbands rather than be treated as equals.

“Men continue to have a clear sense of direction even after marriage, but for women, it’s often different. Our mothers, who were homemakers, have been the biggest victims of this mindset. Over time, we have all taken them for granted.”

Why Sanya Malhotra Was the Perfect Choice

According to Kadav, Sanya Malhotra was always the first choice for the role due to her natural relatability and exceptional acting skills.

“Sanya has this unique child-woman quality that makes her so endearing. She is a brilliant performer and, most importantly, she understood the empathy of the character.”

Sanya’s Commitment to Authenticity

Kadav revealed that Sanya was deeply involved in making her character as realistic as possible. Unlike many actors who might rely on body doubles, Sanya insisted on performing every scene herself—even the most unglamorous ones.

“She did everything on her own—there was no hand double for any scene. Whether it was cooking, cleaning, or even the most mundane household chores where her face wasn’t visible, she wanted to experience it all. I was honestly surprised when she chose to do the filthiest kitchen tasks herself, from cleaning chicken bones to scrubbing the counters. She truly wanted to feel every aspect of her character’s reality.”

Will There Be a Mrs 2?

While Mrs has received a lot of love, Kadav is not in a rush to plan a sequel.

“Right now, we’re just soaking in the positive response. If a great idea comes along, maybe there will be a Mrs 2, but for now, there are no plans.”

With its powerful storytelling and Sanya Malhotra’s immersive performance, Mrs continues to spark conversations, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.