Exclusive: Saqib Saleem opens up about losing 6–7 kg in just two months for Kaptaan, recalls tough shooting conditions

Saqib Saleem is currently winning attention for his role in the series Kaptaan, where he essays SSP Samardeep, a decorated encounter specialist who operates in a morally complex space, one where justice often outweighs procedure. The character allows him to explore layered shades in a commanding lead role. Now, as he gears up for a strong return to the big screen, Saqib opened up in a recent interaction with Zee English Digital about what drew him to the part and how he brought it to life.

He also spoke about his physical transformation, preparation process, and the challenges of playing a cop in extreme shooting conditions.

Read the transcript here:

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Ques 1. Kaptaan looks like a big moment in your journey. What about this role made you want to say yes right away?

"Yeah, so the fact that, when it came to me, I read it, I really enjoyed the commercialness in the show. I was looking to do like a massy commercial show for a while, and when this came my way, I read it, I'm like, oh, okay, here's a Dabangg cop. If you can add a bit of sense of humour to this guy, it could be a very fun character to play. And I'm always looking up for a challenge. I haven't played a cop before in my life. I'm like, let's see what my version of being a cop would be. Okay, so just that, just the excitement of the role that got me excited."

Ques 2. How did you go about making your character in Kaptaan feel real and believable? Did you look at real-life police officers or take inspiration from anywhere while preparing?

"No, of course. I've watched a lot of cop films, starting from, yeah. Starting from Ab Tak Chhappan to Singham to everything else like Simmba, Sooryavanshi or even on OTT, the Nawaz bhai (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has played a cop in Raat Akeli Hai. There's been a lot of cops being played. Right? So I was like, okay, how do I make this difference? I've seen all this work, and of course, they're great performances, but they're great because they're unique and they're not like one another. So how can I make sure that my character is unique? So then I tried to make the character my own by incorporating nuances, lines, and dialogues. The way there is a little nuance he does in terms of whether it's with his hands or whether it's with his jaw that he keeps fiddling with every now and then. Yeah. So just these smaller details started coming about. Then we thought there has to be a sense of humour to the guy, like if he's a straight jacket guy, a no-nonsense guy who shoots before he talks, but that doesn't mean when he's with his cops, the police guys, that he doesn't crack a joke. He can crack a joke, not this. So the idea was that let's not make him, make him have only one emotion throughout. So then, yeah, it was a very exciting process with me, with the writer and director of the show that we would sit and read for days. We've done like I don't know how many things to meet so that we get the tonality right, the diction right. Yeah. And then, yeah, then the show happened, and now we're talking about it. "

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Ques 3. You’ve gone through quite a physical transformation for Kaptaan. What was that journey like for you?

"Very exciting. Yeah, I love fitness. Yeah. But every now and then, right, you, you kind of take it easy on yourselves, you put on some weight. Yeah. And I, right before starting Kaptaan, I was doing something where being fit wasn't a requirement. So I taken it easy in life. And then I was supposed to wear the uniform, and I remember wearing the uniform for the first time, and I realised, and I thought to myself, I'm not looking nice in the uniform. And I'm like, I'm not looking nice because I'm not looking sharp enough. Yeah. So then I made sure I started incorporating, incorporating workouts like kickboxing, whether it was doing a lot of cardio-related stuff, whether it was strength training, so that I could somehow start looking sharper in the uniform, because I feel like that's something I would be very excited about, how I look in the uniform. So yes, then the process, I lost about 6-8 kg. That keeps fluctuating every now and then. But yeah, got into shape, shot for the show. Now I've come, continued on that journey. Yeah, I think what Kaptan did for me was bring a lot of discipline to my life. So now, whether it's my eating habits or sleeping habits kind of become better, like more, more my eating habits, because I had to knock off that weight before the shoot. Yeah. The physical transformation, though, took about a couple of months, but was very enjoyable because I've seen results."

Ques 4. Did you follow a specific nutrition plan or was there anything you had to completely cut out of your diet to achieve this physique?

"So the thing is, though, I don't recommend it to people, but I did it, and I still continue to do it to a certain degree, which is I removed any form of carbs from my diet. So no form of roti rice bread is what I don't consume. So when I was shooting for it then I didn't consume it at all. But now, like once a week, like yesterday, I had some biryani after a while, but once a week, I have some carbs. But otherwise I just eat protein, fat and fibre, and though I don't recommend it, I had only two months to do the same. So I'm like, okay, this is what I have to do. And so did that. Yeah, a little tough because I'm a foodie, I come from a food family, and just avoiding good. The good food that you live for was not very easy for me."

Ques 5. What was the toughest part of playing this character for you?

"Yeah, the part to play was very enjoyable. There was no such tough part. But I feel like just fighting the weather conditions was very tough. It was very hot weather shooting. Yeah. So just to be looking absolutely sharp, slick at all times in that weather isn't the easiest thing in that uniform, where there is no sweat in that uniform. But the director doesn't want you to sweat at all. But the conditions are not making you sweat too much because it's 45 degrees. So those bits are the difficult bits. But besides that, playing the character has been very enjoyable."

About Kaptaan

Kaptaan (2026) is a gritty, high-octane crime thriller that began streaming on Amazon MX Player on April 3, 2026. The series stars Saqib Saleem as a tough, no-nonsense SSP posted in Jwalabad, where he takes on organised crime, land mafias, and deeply rooted corruption. Packed with intense action and a fast-paced narrative, the show also offers a raw, grounded glimpse into life in Western Uttar Pradesh.