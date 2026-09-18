Exclusive: Siddharth Mishra on joining Gullak season 5 as the new antagonist

Actor Siddharth Mishra, who previously captured attention with his sharp performance in TVF’s Pitchers and a memorable cameo alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, has stepped into a compelling new territory with Gullak Season 5.
Gullak Season 5 introduces Siddharth as the central antagonist, Dr Prithvi Datta. Sitting down for a candid chat, the actor reflected on stepping into the iconic TVF universe, his experience filming intense scenes, and his desire to explore his UP roots in future projects.
In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Siddharth Mishra opened up about playing the new antagonist in Gullak Season 5, working alongside the show's stellar cast, his process behind the character, and his career aspirations moving forward.
Excerpts from the conversation:
01. When you first read the script for Season 5, what was the exact moment or trait about Dr Prithvi Datta that made you go, 'Yes, I need to play this guy'
"I didn't get the script initially. I only got my sides for the 2 scenes that I had auditioned for. I can't put a finger on why I wanted to play this character. I think it was just me trying to find the truth of the character. It was more like I was entrusted with playing this character and finding his truth.
Later, when I got the script, I think it was the last scene where there is a showdown between Prithvi and Annu that piqued my interest."
02. Looking back at your path from Pitchers to Tiger 3 and now Gullak, how has your perspective on choosing roles evolved, and what kind of dynamic or genre are you most eager to explore next?
"I seriously want to play a small-town character. Like a Babloo Pandit or Munna Bhaiyya from Mirzapur. Since my roots are from UP, I would love to play a character from the heartland. I have only played Urban-Alpha characters until now. About time, I play a rural Alpha character."
03. What was your first day on the set of Gullak like?
"First day was a bit nervous and finding my bearings. Finding the sur of my character and landing it right. Anant and Helly were a few days into the shoot, but it was my first day, so I was trying to find my footing, which eventually did happen."
04. How much of your scenes with actors like Anant Joshi or Helly Shah were strictly scripted versus tweaked during rehearsals to make the conflict feel realistic?
"Every scene was 90% scripted. Around 10% was improvised, and that is because the writing of TVF is always on point. Gives the actors very little room to go off script or improvise."
05. Can you share anything about your upcoming projects or the kind of characters you are currently preparing to play next?
"I am waiting to play a very vital character in a biopic. It's something I'm really excited about but can't divulge much at this point in time."
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