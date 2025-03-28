Exclusive: Singer Jashan Bhumkar Shares How He Celebrates Gudi Padwa With Family

New Delhi: The festival of Gudi Padwa marks the start of the lunisolar new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It is celebrated in and around Maharashtra at the start of Chaitra, the first month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar.

Several celebrities share their experiences and photos ushering in the festivities of Gudi Padwa.

Singer Jashan Bhumkar told us how he celebates the big festival Gudi Padwa, "I'm proud to say that I'm deeply rooted in my culture, and Guda Padwa festival is a wonderful opportunity to connect with my roots. On Gudi Padwa, my Ajji (grandma) and I then hoist the Gudi, a colorful flag made of silk or cotton, outside our home, a ritual we have followed and bonded over since my childhood. This symbolizes the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of the new year."

He added, "As an Indian classical singer, music plays a huge role in my celebrations. I spend the morning singing traditional Marathi devotional songs. We then indulge in a delicious spread of traditional Marathi delicacies, like shrikhand-poori. Gudi Padwa is a celebration of renewal, hope, and new beginnings. As I look back on the past year and forward to the new one, I'm filled with gratitude for my family, my culture, and the music that brings us all together. Shubh Gudi Padwa to everyone! May this new year bring joy, prosperity, and harmony to all!"