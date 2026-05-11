Exclusive: Snehlata Vasaikar shares her experience of working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, being part of Bigg Boss Marathi & her journey in Vashikaranam

Snehlata Vasaikar is currently winning attention with Vashikaranam, a dark and emotionally layered show set in the backdrop of a Maharashtrian village and centred around mystery, fear, and the occult. Known for her powerful work across Marathi television, theatre, and regional cinema, the actress has previously impressed audiences with shows like Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, besides appearing in Bajirao Mastani. In a candid chat with Zee News English, she opens up about playing the intense character of Suman, handling emotionally heavy scenes, her experience inside Bigg Boss Marathi, and why this phase of her career feels especially meaningful.

Q1. Vashikaranam marks your full-fledged debut in national Hindi television. You've built your identity through Marathi television, theatre, and regional cinema. How does it feel to now be telling a story rooted so deeply in Maharashtra, Vashikaran, village life, and a Maharashtrian matriarch, to a pan-India audience? Do you feel a responsibility to get it right?

"I wouldn’t call Vashikaranam my debut in Hindi television because I have previously worked in PunyashlokAhilyabai where I played Gautama Bai Sahib Holkar. But yes, Vashikaranam is definitely a very significant project for me because it gives me an opportunity to portray such a strong and layered lead character on a much larger scale.

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Honestly, I have always manifested such a role where I could carry a story and portray women with depth, strength and complexity. As actors, we all dream of getting characters that leave an impact beyond just screen presence, and Suman is one such role for me. She has so many emotional layers, and her presence influences everyone around her, which made the journey even more exciting as a performer.

What excited me even more was that Vashikaranam is a fictional show set in a Maharashtrian village backdrop, but the treatment and genre are very different from what audiences are usually used to seeing on television. It has mystery, emotions, intensity and different layers, which makes it a very unique viewing experience. I genuinely feel audiences will get to see something fresh and different through this world.

The production house has also done a really beautiful job in creating the atmosphere of the show authentically from the set design and costumes to the overall environment and emotional detailing. As someone who comes from a Marathi background, I could naturally connect with those nuances, which helped me perform more honestly.

And yes, it was definitely a big responsibility because I had no direct reference point for a character like Suman. Whatever people are seeing and connecting with today is something I’ve tried to develop within myself as an actor: her silence, intensity, emotions, body language and presence. I wanted audiences to not just watch Suman, but also understand her world and feel intrigued by her layers. The fact that people are connecting with the character now feels very fulfilling for me."

Q2. The show is set in a remote Maharashtra village where Suman's tantric mentor is found dead and eerie events begin unravelling around her. When something as dark as the occult is at the heart of a story, how do you personally separate yourself from the character's world at the end of a shoot day? Does playing Suman ever follow you home?

"Honestly, we have a lot of fun on the sets of Vashikaranam, and I think that bonding really helps all of us switch off from the intensity of the scenes. Even if we are shooting emotionally heavy sequences, the moment the camera cuts, everyone is joking around, pulling each other’s leg and creating a very positive atmosphere. That balance is very important because otherwise such intense scenes can become mentally exhausting.

At times, when the shoot gets really hectic or emotionally draining, I prefer disconnecting for a while. I just switch off, spend some quiet time in my room and read books because I genuinely believe every actor needs a little “me time” for themselves. That silence and personal space help you process emotions better and also grow as an actor internally.

And honestly, Suman is very different from who I am in real life. At home, I think every wife somewhere loves to be like Suman and keep a little control over things, but thankfully only in a fun way. So no, I don’t really carry that darkness home with me. I prefer leaving Suman on set and going back to being myself."

Q3. Suman controls people through fear. Did you meet anyone inside Bigg Boss who operated the exact same way?

"I don’t think I would compare anyone from Bigg Boss Marathi directly to Suman because Suman is a very layered and intense character. The environment inside Bigg Boss is completely different. People are reacting emotionally, competitively and sometimes impulsively because they are constantly under pressure and being watched all the time.

Of course, in a house like that, there are strong personalities and some people naturally influence the atmosphere around them more than others. But I feel everyone there is ultimately trying to survive the situation in their own way.

What Bigg Boss definitely taught me though is how differently people react to fear, emotions and power dynamics, and somewhere those observations always help you as an actor while understanding complex characters like Suman."

Q4. Your biggest prior role, Soyarabai in Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, was a woman who fought within the system, within the palace, within the rules of her time. Suman breaks every rule. She operates outside law, outside faith, outside morality. Which of those two women do you think you actually have more in common with, and which one scared you more to play?

"Soyarabai was a very important personality from our history, so playing her in Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji was honestly an honour for me as an actor. Audiences really appreciated my work and connected with that character, which made the journey even more special. She was strong, emotionally driven and carried a lot of dignity and responsibility within the system she belonged to.

Whereas Suman is a completely fictional character and emotionally far more unpredictable. She goes against the system in many ways because circumstances and people around her have pushed her into becoming that person. That emotional conflict is what makes her layered and interesting.

But if there’s one thing common between Soyarabai and Suman, it’s that both are very strong-headed women. Neither of them gets intimidated easily, and both stand firmly by their decisions in their own way.

As an actor, I don’t get scared of such roles because I genuinely love taking up challenges. In fact, every role I’ve chosen till now has challenged me in some way, and I think that’s what has helped me grow constantly as a performer. Suman also pushed me emotionally and strong headed in a very different way, which made the experience creatively very satisfying for me."

Q5. In Bajirao Mastani, you played Bhanumati, a character in the orbit of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao, Deepika Padukone's Mastani, and Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a director known for total control, down to the exact way an actor breathes. When you were on that set, was there a moment where you watched one of those three and thought: that is exactly what I want for myself one day? And do you feel Vashikaranam is that moment arriving?

"Working on Bajirao Mastani was truly a memorable experience for me because being on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set itself is like entering another world. Every detail is so beautifully crafted, and as an actor you automatically become more disciplined and observant in that environment.

I had scenes with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and one thing I genuinely admired was how professional and grounded everyone was on set. Whether it was Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone, they all had such strong command over their craft, but at the same time they made co-actors feel very comfortable. That comfort and professionalism automatically make scenes flow very smoothly, especially for actors who are learning and growing in such an environment.

As an actor, watching them perform was definitely inspiring. You naturally start imagining that one day you also want to portray characters that leave a strong impact on audiences. At that stage, I was absorbing and learning a lot from everything happening around me.

And today, with Vashikaranam, I genuinely feel I’ve received a role where audiences are getting to see me in a much more layered and powerful space as an actor. Suman is emotionally intense, unpredictable and very different from my previous work, so the response coming in now feels very special and rewarding for me."

Q6. You entered Bigg Boss Marathi as a wild card. Was there any one or any moment in the house that made you feel unwelcomed? Who in that house was genuinely kind?

"Entering Bigg Boss Marathi as a wild card was definitely challenging because by that time everyone had already formed their groups, comfort zones and equations. So initially, naturally, there are moments where you feel like an outsider trying to understand the atmosphere of the house. But I never took it personally because that’s the nature of the game and environment.

At the same time, I also met some genuinely kind people inside the house who made me feel comfortable and welcomed despite the competition. Those small gestures matter a lot in a space like Bigg Boss because emotionally, it can become very exhausting.

Overall, I look at that journey as a learning experience more than anything else. It taught me a lot about people, emotions, patience and also about myself. I think experiences like these somewhere help you grow mentally stronger, both as a person and as an actor."

Vashikaranam is available to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar, where audiences can watch the show’s gripping storyline set in a mysterious Maharashtrian village.