Exclusive: South Movie Star Seerat Kapoor Opens Up On Grandfather And Famous Acting Coach Roshan Taneja, Wants To Work With 'Big B, SRK & Ranbir Kapoor'

Seerat Kapoor predominantly works in Telugu cinema. She began her career as an Assistant Choreographer and made her acting debut in 2014 Telugu film Run Raja Run in Tollywood and Zid in Hindi movies. She has starred in several hits including Tigers (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017) and Touch Chesi Chudu (2018) among others. She has 'Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam' with JD Chakravarthy set to release in 5 languages. In a chat with Zee News Digital, she opened up on her personal and professional life:

Q. From choreographer to actress, when you look back, how easy or tough has the journey been?

A - I began as a full-time choreographer and teacher with Ashley Lobo's company The Danceworx, deeply immersed in ballet, hip-hop, street-jazz, funk and Indian classical and semi classical music—my first passions. Acting wasn’t planned; I was focused on growth and exposure through the international faculty. Through this course, I received an opportunity to be the assistant choreographer on the film ‘Rockstar’ directed by Imtiaz Ali. That moment shifted everything. It felt like destiny—an unexpected opportunity that made me reflect on my journey. As the Hindi film industry’s language evolved, I felt more connected to its stories. I realized my years of dance and theatre training were preparing me for acting. My debut in Run Raja Run confirmed it. Unlike most, I didn’t plan to be an actor—it found me. I followed my instinct, despite the challenges and pressures of the performance fields. Passion, persistence and those unseen formative years in theatre shaped the actor I am today.

Q. You've collaborated with well-known actors like JD Chakravarthy, Tusshar Kapoor and Rana Daggubati and many others. What was the experience like?

A. Working with JD Sir, Rana Daggubati and Tushar Kapoor and many such celebrated personalities taught me that language is never a barrier when it comes to true artistry. These incredible power houses wear many hats—actor, producer, director—and aren't limited by one skill or language. My experience with JD Sir was enriching; we had meaningful conversations about the craft. Rana Daggubati personally reached out to me for Krishna and His Leela, recognizing my strengths as an actor. Though some were unsure about the film, I trusted my gut. The character ‘Rukhsar’ allowed me to explore a unique direction as a performer and the film became a pandemic hit—something I’m deeply proud of. Maarrich, my Bollywood debut with Tushar Kapoor, was another milestone. I’m grateful the team took the time to study my work in the south film industry and chose me as the face of the film. The director saw more potential than what was on paper, giving me space to contribute creatively. These collaborations reaffirmed that if you remain honest, hardworking and true to your choices, the right opportunities will find you. It comes natural to me and has been my approach before my debut in the filmmaking industry.

Q. Is there a checklist of actors and filmmakers you want to work with?

A. To name a few, It would be an honour to work with our legendary directors Sir Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar. I have dreamt of working with Sir Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Q. Which movie or role has given you maximum satisfaction as an actor?

A. Every film teaches you something valuable, it's hard to put into words. Certain projects marked as key transitions in my journey as an actor. Okka Kshanam was one such turning point—it was an unconventional script that required depth and strong performance. When V.I. Anand offered me the role after Tiger, I felt liberated to showcase everything I'd learned over the years. Films like Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma and Krishna and His Leela are among my proudest works. These roles weren’t fully defined on paper; much of what you see on screen was built through improvisation, collaboration and creative trust. I’m deeply grateful to the makers for involving me in shaping these characters—not just performing them, but also understanding and building their arch organically. These experiences have changed how I approach roles today. It's no longer just about what’s written—it's about exploring how many ways a character can be brought to life. That’s the kind of creative space I truly enjoy.

Q. You have experience working in Bollywood and Tollywood. What differences have you noticed in the two industries' work styles or experiences?

A. While one cannot deny the differences between South and Hindi cinema, they stem from the unique cultural identities each represent. Both industries cater to their audiences in distinct ways—South films often emphasize family values and tradition, while Hindi films explore a broader urban range. As an actor, the filmmaking process remains the same; it’s the storytelling and audience that shift. Working in both industries has allowed me to tap into different facets of myself and grow artistically. It's been a surreal and fulfilling journey to be embraced by both and I’m grateful that my work resonates across languages and cultures.

Q. As the granddaughter of the renowned Roshan Taneja, who has launched several biggies, what lessons have you learned from him?

A. Growing up with my grandfather, Roshan Dadaji, gave me an early exposure to both the creative and business sides of the industry. He taught me the importance of respecting every individual on set—whether a producer or a spot boy—because filmmaking is a collaborative team effort. He always encouraged my creative choices while also reminding me to think long-term and align my decisions with the bigger goal. His core lesson: acting isn’t performing, it’s about being truly present and honest in the moment. That’s when a real connection sparks to build. He taught me the significance of being grounded, to keep refining my craft and never let success get the best of me. Most importantly, he instilled in me the belief to be my own biggest critic and supporter—through every high and low.

Q. Tell us about your future ventures.

A. Well, my current upcoming is a pan-India film, which is titled Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam. The film is set to release in 5 languages. Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam. It is my first collaboration with veteran JD Chakravarthy Sir. I have admired his filmography all through the years and feel delighted to come together on this project. This film introduces me through some of the languages that I've not explored before, which makes the journey ahead feel very exciting. I have always admired the gems produced by each of these industries and I look forward to meeting a fresh audience and striking new conversations. This film is a tribute to all my fans who have loved and supported my career choices over the last decade.