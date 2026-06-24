/Exclusive: Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant on working in television, 'pace is demanding yet rewarding'

Television actress Priyamvada Kant made her acting debut with Bairi Piya back in 2010. She went on to win dating reality show Spiltsvilla Season 12 and ever since there has been no looking back. In an interview with Zee News Digital, Priyamvada opened up on her showbiz journey, new projects and experience on working in television industry so far.
Q. How has life has post winning Spiltsvilla Season 12?
A. Life after winning Splitsvilla 12 was quite transformative for me. Before the show, most people knew me through the characters I had played on television. They associated me with my on-screen roles and often knew me by my character names rather than as Priyamvada. Splitsvilla gave audiences a chance to see who I am in real life. People became curious about my personality, my thoughts, and my journey beyond the characters I portrayed on screen. In many ways, it changed the trajectory of my career because it helped viewers connect with me as a person, not just as an actor.
Q. Was becoming an actress always in your mind or it just happened after winning a reality show? Tell us about your career journey
A. Honestly, becoming an actress was always somewhere in my mind. As a child, I was fascinated by stories, films, and performances, and I always enjoyed expressing myself creatively. Winning a reality show was definitely a great thing that happened. However I was acting for almost a decade before winning splitsvilla.. so that just added a fresh approach to how people looked at me, that didn’t start my career
Q. How has television experience been so far?
A. My journey has been a mix of passion, hard work, and constantly pushing myself to try new things. Over the years, I've been fortunate to play a wide variety of characters across television, web shows, and reality formats. I've never wanted to be limited to one kind of role, which is why every project I've taken up has been different from the last.
Apart from acting, I've also explored writing and creating stories. One of the projects closest to my heart was Sethji, which was inspired by my own life and experiences. Being involved in storytelling beyond acting gave me a completely new perspective on the craft. Looking back, I feel grateful for every phase of my journey the successes, the risks, the challenges, and the lessons. They've all helped shape me both as an artist and as a person. Even today, I feel like I'm learning, evolving, and discovering new dreams. That's what keeps the journey exciting.
Television has been an incredible learning experience for me. What I love most about the medium is that it teaches you discipline, consistency, and adaptability. As an actor, you're constantly challenged because every day brings new scenes, new emotions, new co-actors, and new situations to perform.
The pace of television is demanding, but that's also what makes it so rewarding. You learn to think on your feet, trust your instincts, and give your best no matter the circumstances.
Q. TV, movies or OTT - which one do you prefer the most?
A. Honestly, I don't like choosing one medium over another because each of them offers something unique to an actor. Television gave me a strong foundation and taught me discipline, consistency, and the ability to perform under pressure. OTT platforms have opened up opportunities to tell fresh, nuanced stories and experiment with different kinds of characters. Films, on the other hand, have their own magic and scale that every actor looks forward to experiencing.
For me, the most important thing has always been the story and the character rather than the medium. If a role excites me, challenges me, and allows me to contribute to a meaningful story, I'm happy to be a part of it whether it's television, OTT, or films.
Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects
A. I've recently wrapped up Gharwali Pedwali, which was a wonderful experience and gave me the opportunity to play a fun, quirky, and unique character. Right now, I'm taking some time to evaluate the projects coming my way and looking for roles that excite me creatively.
I've always believed in choosing characters that are different from what I've done before, so I'm particularly drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor and allow me to explore new aspects of my craft. There are a few exciting conversations happening, and while it's a little early to share details, I'm looking forward to announcing my next project soon.
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