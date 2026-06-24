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  • /Exclusive: Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant on working in television, 'pace is demanding yet rewarding'

Exclusive: Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant on working in television, 'pace is demanding yet rewarding'

Priyamvada Kant earned name and fame after featuring in TV show Tenali Rama where she played she played the female protagonist Sharda, Tenali Rama's wife.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Exclusive: Splitsvilla 12 winner Priyamvada Kant on working in television, 'pace is demanding yet rewarding'
Image Credit: Instagram/@priyamvadakant

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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