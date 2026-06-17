/EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Darasingh Khurana reveals side of the late actor few knew, opens up about his untimely death's impact and more

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors, known for his memorable performances in films such as Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. Admired for his talent, intellect, and journey from television to cinema, Rajput inspired millions of young Indians who saw in him the power of dreams and perseverance.
His untimely passing in June 2020 sent shockwaves across the country and sparked an unprecedented conversation about mental health, emotional well-being, and the pressures faced by individuals in the public eye. While the tragedy deeply affected fans worldwide, it had a particularly profound impact on actor and philanthropist Darasing Khurana, who considered the late actor a close friend.
A close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Khurana was deeply affected by the actor's untimely death. In an exclusive conversation with Zee English Digital, Darasing Khurana, a close friend of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, reflected on the actor's remarkable qualities, cherished memories they shared, and the profound impact of his untimely passing. Here is the complete transcript of the conversation:
Q. Today marks Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. What is the first memory that comes to mind when you think of him?
"The first thing that comes to mind is not a particular event or moment. It is his curiosity. Sushant was one of those rare people who could spend hours discussing subjects far beyond his profession. Whether it was space, technology, philosophy, psychology, governance or the future of India, he was always asking questions. What made him different was that he was never satisfied with conventional answers. He constantly challenged the way people thought and encouraged those around him to look deeper. Whenever I think of him today, I remember those conversations and the sense of wonder he brought into every discussion."
Q. You shared a close bond with Sushant. What were some qualities about him that people outside his inner circle may not have known?
"People knew him as an actor. What many may not have fully appreciated was how deeply reflective he was. He had an extraordinary ability to look at the same issue from a completely different perspective. Most people approach situations with a fixed mindset, but Sushant would often present an angle that nobody in the room had considered. He wasn't interested in being right; he was interested in understanding. That quality made conversations with him incredibly enriching because you would often walk away seeing the world differently than you did before. He was also someone who genuinely cared about people and about the future of society. Many of his concerns and ideas were years ahead of their time."
Q. How did Sushant's passing impact you personally?
"His passing left a deep void, but it also left me with a responsibility. After losing him, I found myself reflecting on many of the conversations we had over the years, especially around mental health and emotional well-being. Those conversations stayed with me. Rather than allowing those ideas to fade away, I felt a responsibility to carry some of them forward through meaningful action. That thought eventually contributed to the creation of Pause.Breathe.Talk.Foundation and my continued work in mental health advocacy. In many ways, the loss transformed grief into purpose."
Q. Looking back, what is the most valuable lesson you learned from Sushant that still guides you today?
"Without a doubt, it is the importance of perspective. Sushant taught me that every issue has multiple dimensions. What appears right from one person's viewpoint may look completely different from another's. That lesson has profoundly shaped the way I engage with people and the world. It has made me less judgmental, more empathetic and more willing to listen before forming conclusions. Today, whether I am working in social impact, mental health advocacy or community engagement, that lesson continues to guide me."
Q. Through your work in mental health awareness, what changes have you seen in how young people discuss emotional well-being compared to a few years ago?
"There has definitely been progress. Young people today are far more open to discussing anxiety, stress, burnout and emotional challenges than previous generations were. Seeking help is gradually becoming less stigmatised. However, awareness alone is not enough. We still need to make support more accessible and affordable. We also need to create environments where people feel safe speaking honestly without fear of judgment. I often say that mental health should become a dinner-table conversation in India. The day families can discuss emotional well-being as naturally as they discuss education or physical health, we will have made real progress."
Q. As someone who has worked extensively in mental health advocacy, what role do friends, family and communities play in supporting one another during difficult times?
"Their role is invaluable. Professional help is important, but healing often begins with human connection. Sometimes what a person needs most is not advice but someone willing to listen without judgment. Friends, families and communities create the support systems that help individuals feel seen, heard and valued. A simple conversation, a phone call or checking in on someone can have a greater impact than we realise. Mental health is not just an individual responsibility; it is a collective one."
Q. Beyond his success as an actor, how would you like Sushant Singh Rajput to be remembered?
"I would like him to be remembered as someone who inspired people to think differently. His legacy goes far beyond cinema. He represented curiosity, learning, ambition and the courage to question accepted narratives. He encouraged people to dream bigger, think deeper and remain students of life regardless of how successful they became. For me, that is how I will always remember him—not just as a talented actor, but as a person whose ideas continue to inspire conversations long after he is gone."
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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