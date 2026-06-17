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  • /EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Darasingh Khurana reveals side of the late actor few knew, opens up about his untimely death's impact and more

EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Darasingh Khurana reveals side of the late actor few knew, opens up about his untimely death's impact and more

In an exclusive interview with Zee English Digital, actor and philanthropist Darasing Khurana remembered his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput, reflecting on the late actor's curiosity, lasting legacy, and how his untimely passing inspired Khurana's mental health advocacy work.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Darasingh Khurana reveals side of the late actor few knew, opens up about his untimely death's impact and more
Image Credit: (file photo)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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